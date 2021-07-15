LAX Bomb Threat Force Shutdown As Airport Police Investigate





Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has been fully reopened after police were alerted to a “suspicious object” earlier Thursday. LAX announced early Thursday morning that it had closed its lower levels after officers learned of the article. Passengers have been advised of lower levels and arrivals are said to be closed as officers investigate the package. He added that traffic would be diverted from the lower levels to the higher departures level. LAX’s airport Twitter account posted at 12:15 a.m. local time on Thursday: “Due to police activity for a suspicious object, the lower level / arrivals is temporarily closed and traffic must use the upper level / departures. “ Concerned netizens said there were a large number of agents at the airport in the past hour and have sought more information on the matter. One said: “@DowntownLAScan do you know anything about what happened near LAX about an hour ago? Massive police presence.” The airport’s Twitter account later confirmed that the suspicious object had been removed and that traffic would resume normally. In a message at 1:25 am, the account posted: “The police have cleaned up the suspicious object and traffic is resuming normal flow. Thank you for your patience. Safety always comes first.” It comes just weeks after LAX Terminal 2 was evacuated as authorities investigated a suspicious package. Officers closed the roadway for the upper departure levels and diverted traffic to the lower levels. The terminal was then reopened, although this confused passengers who were hoping for a journey as smooth as possible before the July 4 holiday. LAX also suffered another incident recently, when a second security breach in less than a week was reported in late June. The police have cleared the suspicious object and traffic is resuming its normal course. Thank you for your patience. Safety always comes first. https://t.co/i5dsZlKjeq – LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) July 15, 2021 Authorities were alerted after a man allegedly opened the door of a moving SkyWest Airlines plane and exited “onto the taxiway,” according to ABC Los Angeles. FBI authorities and the Federal Aviation Administration said the man rose from his seat as the United Express flight began taxiing towards the runway at around 7 p.m. local time on Friday, June 26. The man reportedly started knocking on the cockpit door, but then directed his frustration elsewhere and wanted to get off the plane completely. LAX is the fourth busiest airport in the world and the second in the country in terms of passenger numbers, according to the airport’s website. In 2018, 78.5 million passengers used the airport. News week contacted LAX and Los Angeles Airport Police for comment.

