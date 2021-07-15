Cyber-business Darktrace hits new high with improved 2022 forecast





Stocks jump 15% to new high LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) – Darktrace (DARK.L), the cybersecurity firm listed in April, revised its forecast for 2022 on Thursday, saying revenue for the just-ended fiscal year would increase by 40% better than expected. % more to at least $ 278 million. Shares of the UK company, which were listed at 250 pence on the IPO, jumped 15% to a new high of 664 pence after the update. Chief Executive Officer Poppy Gustafsson said demand for Darktrace’s AI solutions was “strong as advanced cyber attacks continue to exceed the human capabilities of security teams.” Darktrace, which uses AI to detect attacks inside computer networks, said it expected year-over-year revenue growth of between 29% and 32% for the year to end of June 2022, up from 27% to 30% previously, although this will see generally weak sales in the first quarter. It ended the year with strong sales trends, including in June, he said, but a reorganization and expansion of its sales force could have a temporary impact on productivity. “These efforts will begin in the first half of fiscal 2022 and are intended to support expected growth and further expansion,” he said. Darktrace, which counts governments and multinationals among its clients, said it ended its fiscal year with about 5,600 clients, up 42% year-over-year. Annualized recurring revenue at the end of June was at least $ 340 million, he said, representing growth of at least 44% in constant currency year over year , well above the 35% that analysts at Berenberg said they expected. Editing by Michael Holden, Sarah Young and Barbara Lewis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

