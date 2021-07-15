Business
It’s a Jeep thing, but now you probably understand
Born for the battlefield, the first Jeeps rolled off the assembly lines in 1941 and headed straight for active service for the U.S. military. They would be forever known for helping win a world war, according to a story for the brand, which had bold plans from the start, according to an Imperial slogan: The sun never sets on the Mighty Jeep.
After the war, Jeep returned to the farm with an all-terrain vehicle available to the public. The Willys-Overland jeep, which had won the government contract for army vehicles, was converted to a civilian Jeep, or CJ, and hit showrooms in 1945. It was the first light vehicle to four-wheel drive to the world.
Celebrate 80 years this ThursdayJeep has been owned by a constant succession of owners over the years. It is now part of Stellantis and has since maintained a firm grip on the off-road market. He has an avid fan base, and with an electric focus for his future, is determined to maintain his status as the king of the all-terrain.
The goal, according to Christian Meunier, general manager of the Jeep brand, is ambitious: to make Jeep the greenest SUV brand in the world.
We take capabilities to the next level by combining sustainability, eco-friendliness and fun, he added. For 80 years, the Jeep brand has been indelibly linked to freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, he said. And Jeep’s latest version, he added, the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid, is just the start.
Jeep owners who have learned to see the Go Anywhere, Do Anything slogan as a way of life, not just words on paper, will be watching.
It’s a Jeep thing you wouldn’t understand, said Rick Pw, the brand’s longtime unofficial evangelist-critic, employing another tagline often used among devotees. Mr. Pw, a writer who has spent 25 years in publishing, much of which covering Jeep, is retired and part of Gone-Gpn, an online point of sale dedicated to Jeep and its cult followers.
He has been loyal to the brand for many decades. My dad was a field geologist, so we always had Jeeps, said Mr Pw, 64. I got my first Jeep in high school, which I still have. He resides among two dozen other Jeeps in his home in Arizona. Of course, this is my favorite.
He has piloted several major Jeep tours himself. Like a month-long getaway from Phoenix to Fairbanks, Alaska, and back driving his fathers restored the 1943 WWII Jeep. Equipped with a soft top, open doors and lack of power , he said, it offered a wonderful but wild ride, including a rollover. The Jeep was rebuilt and returned home safely. This same Jeep completed the famous Rubicon Trail and was driven from Los Angeles to Nova Scotia and back.
The rugged capabilities of Jeeps attract fans, and the brand has cultivated this mystique over the years. In 1978, what was known as the Expedition of the Americas took Jeep vehicles across North, Central and South America, Mr. Meunier said. These vehicles crossed the Darin Gap on the Panama-Colombia border, floated rivers and crossed terrain that no vehicle before or since has even tried.
More than 22 million Jeep vehicles have been produced worldwide since 1941, the company said. Its flagship models are now the Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee.
Shannon Ross, 33, grew up in the small town of Dallas, Oregon, working on rigs, especially on the 1953-56 Ford pickups that her father and brothers repaired.
I learned a lot of skills from my dad, who was a mechanic on D7 Caterpillars in Vietnam, Ms Ross said. I built my first car from scratch with him. The vehicle? A 1981 Mercury Capri.
She recently became a member of Salem, Oregon, Jeepers club and started customizing her 2014 Jeep JKU, which she bought after her parents passed away in 2017 and 2018. Ms Ross, who is also going through a difficult divorce after a 14-year marriage, made incredible friendships and started to withdraw. of a deep depression that I didn’t realize I was in until I found happiness in the off-road world, she said.
She was drawn to Jeep because of the simplicity of being able to modify them quite simply and the availability of parts.
For Mr. Pw, Jeep Life is more than a hobby.
He graduated from college in 1980 with a degree in geography and worked in off-road vehicle stores to support the habit, he said. In 1984 he bought a Jeep parts distribution company and turned it into Republic Off-Road, a Jeep-centric four-wheel drive workshop in Tempe, Arizona. After 10 years of growth and successful Jeep builds, he made his way into automotive writing, with a focus on Jeep.
He has extensive brand knowledge and opinions as well. Jeep has known so many owners, Mr Pw said, leading to a tough type of bureaucratic mess that none of the engineers want to give in.
However, he described a core of the brand’s mainstays that include Jeep. Without those top-notch fringe Jeeps in the trenches, the Wrangler would have failed as an icon years ago, he said. It was the grassroots people, the real Jeepers of the group, who made it successful.
Jeep recently recognized Mr. Pws’ dedication and advocacy over the decades by placing a sandal Easter egg on the Jeep Wrangler JL windshield cowl in honor of his favorite shoes.
For enthusiasts, owning a Jeep gives them freedom, confidence and a sense of adventure. Ms. Ross conquered the fear of heights by traversing off-road obstacles in Moab, Utah. I felt confident enough in my Jeep to get to where I was going and to get me home. She says the Jeep community is helping her heal and become more confident.
My Jeep has helped me reconnect with the girl I am, Ms. Ross said. Knowing how my Jeep works helps me help others on the trails, especially the ladies of the Jeeping world. She helps empower other women as they learn to pull their jeeps. It is important that we form a strong group of educated women, she said.
Jeep has supported events such as the Jeep Jamborees, the Jeep Adventure Academy and the all-female Rebelle Rally. For more than 50 years, thousands of Jeep enthusiasts have taken to the annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, said Meunier.
Jeep has an impressive history, beyond its success on the battlefield. Its 1963 Wagoneer was the first SUV to combine four-wheel drive with an automatic transmission, and the 1984 Cherokee XJ was the first compact SUV with a car-like unibody construction and four-wheel Command-Trac on-the-fly control. wheels. – Driving system.
The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Plug-In Hybrid is the first production Jeep with EV capabilities, available now. It sports an all-electric range of 21 miles and develops 375 horsepower in total.
All Jeep models will be equipped with an electrified option over the next few years, said Meunier, and will take green and 4×4 technology to the next level.
This year’s Easter Jeep Safari flagship was the 2021 Magneto BEV all-electric concept. The Magneto was tuned to mimic the vehicle’s original 3.6-liter V6, dropping from 0 to 60 mph in 6 , 8 seconds.
The Magneto unexpectedly featured a gearshift lever and its electric whine was loud, unlike the almost silent sound of other EVs.
Off-road, the electrified Magneto felt confident and capable, just like its combustion-engine ancestors.
