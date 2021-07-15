It’s a Jeep thing, but now you probably understand

Born for the battlefield, the first Jeeps rolled off the assembly lines in 1941 and headed straight for active service for the U.S. military. They would be forever known for helping win a world war, according to a story for the brand, which had bold plans from the start, according to an Imperial slogan: The sun never sets on the Mighty Jeep.

After the war, Jeep returned to the farm with an all-terrain vehicle available to the public. The Willys-Overland jeep, which had won the government contract for army vehicles, was converted to a civilian Jeep, or CJ, and hit showrooms in 1945. It was the first light vehicle to four-wheel drive to the world.

Celebrate 80 years this ThursdayJeep has been owned by a constant succession of owners over the years. It is now part of Stellantis and has since maintained a firm grip on the off-road market. He has an avid fan base, and with an electric focus for his future, is determined to maintain his status as the king of the all-terrain.

The goal, according to Christian Meunier, general manager of the Jeep brand, is ambitious: to make Jeep the greenest SUV brand in the world.