



CHICAGO Coke has again focused on a new formula for Coke Zero. This week, the Coca-Cola Company announced plans to replace its existing Coca-Cola Zero Sugar recipe with a more delicious and refreshing version with new packaging. The new formula, which has already debuted in Europe and Latin America, will hit select markets this month, with full nationwide roll-out expected by September. Coca-Cola Zero Sugars’ latest update also comes just four years after it was last rephrased in 2017, a controversial move at the time. Recognizing that tastes and preferences are constantly evolving, we have focused on continuous improvement to bring fans the best Coca-Cola they want, sugar and calorie free, offered in the most iconic packaging and powered by some. of our most creative and consumer-centric marketing to date. , said Rafael Prandini, Coca-Cola Category Leader for North America, in a Press release. Popeyes will throw chicken nuggets like you may never have experienced before

The newer formula is supposed to optimize the existing flavors and ingredients of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, rather than completely overhauling the taste. The sweetener combo of aspartame and acesulfame potassium is unchanged, depending on the list of ingredients. All of the listed ingredients and nutritional information remain the same, according to Coca-Cola. The packaging changes a bit more drastically, with a more streamlined and streamlined design, the company says. As part of the new look, the white script that says Coca-Cola has been replaced with black lettering, and Now More Delicious message reading has been added to the label. The newer formula is supposed to optimize the existing flavors and ingredients of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, rather than completely overhauling the taste. (The Coca-Cola Company) Coke Zero, which debuted in 2005, had already reformulated its recipe in 2017 to taste closer than ever to classic Coke. At the time, the move prompted worried fans to start hoarding the original version, though taste testers for both Beverage condensate and Adage reported that the taste differences were minimal. The impetus for Coke Zeros’ latest reformulation, other than flavor optimization, was not detailed in the press release. The consumer landscape is constantly changing, which means we need to evolve to stay ahead, said Natalia Suarez, senior brand manager of the Coca-Colas North America business unit.



