From Lehman Brothers trader to fintech billionaire: Nikolay Storonsky of Revolut





Revolut CEO Nikolay Storonsky speaks at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, November 7, 2019. REUTERS / Pedro Nunes / File Photo

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) – The latest $ 33 billion valuation of UK banking app Revolut, made after another round of funding, has likely made its co-founder and CEO Nik Storonsky several times a billionaire. Born in Russia, Storonsky, who started his career as a derivatives trader at Lehman Brothers before joining Credit Suisse two years later in 2008, was already one of the richest executives in Europe on paper thanks to to the rapid growth of Revolut. The 36-year-old lost about half a million pounds ($ 694,450) when his then-employer Lehman collapsed during the financial crisis, he told the Financial Times in a report. interview in 2018, an incident that he said taught him to “support decision-making with data and logic”. Storonsky left the banking industry in 2013 to found Revolut, one of the first in a wave of digital-only banking apps seeking to undermine traditional lenders with products like free currencies for vacationers. It broke with the pack with an early foray into the cryptocurrency offering, picking up millions of customers in the process. “The fact that Revolut’s valuation has grown 6-fold in a year they also reported increased losses will add fuel to the fire as fintech valuations have become overblown,” said Adam Davis, chief services officer clients of fintech 11: FS consulting firm. Revolut’s growth was fueled by a harsh culture apparently instilled by Storonsky himself. He dismissed the value of work-life balance in media interviews and said he typically works 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Storonsky has put up a strong defense of Revolut in the past when faced with questions about its risk controls, strict corporate culture and the freezing of certain accounts receivable. “We’re a different company than we were two or three years ago, we’ve learned lessons,” he told Reuters when asked about the issues in a 2019 interview. He also decided to strengthen the company’s credentials by hiring big names in traditional finance, bringing in the former co-CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen Martin Gilbert as chairman in November 2019 and the former banker of Goldman Sachs Michael Sherwood in March of last year. Married with two children, he studied physics at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology and is an avid kiteboarder, mountaineer and championship swimmer, according to the company’s website. Storonsky runs Revolut with co-founder Vladyslav Yatsenko, a software developer who has worked at UBS and Deutsche Bank. ($ 1 = 0.7229 pounds) Reporting by Lawrence White, Anna Irrera and Iain Withers; Editing by Kirsten Donovan Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

