Markforged trades on the New York Stock Exchange





Markforged begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange (Courtesy of Zach Rosenzweig / Markforged) Markforged, Watertown, Massachusetts, United States, began trading today on the New York Stock Exchange following the company’s previously announced merger witha,a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by A-star and founded and directed by Kevin Hartz. Markforged common stock will trade under the symbol ‘MKFG’ and ‘MKFG.WS‘for the mandates of Markforged. Markforged received approximately $ 361 million in gross proceeds before transaction fees, including a $ 210 million PIPE from Baron Capital Group, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Miller Value Partners, Wasatch Global Investors and Wellington Management, as well as the existing shareholders of Markforged M12 Microsofts Venture Fund and Porsche Automobil Holding SE. As part of the merger, the existing management team, led by Shai Terem, President and CEO of Markforged, will continue to operate the business. Kevin Hartz and Carol Meyers, joint venture at Glasswing Ventures, LLC, will join the board of directors of Markforgeds. Alan Masarek, most recently CEO of Vonage, will join the board of directors as chairman. To mark the occasion, Markforged has additively manufactured its own version of the ringing bell to open daily trading on the New York Stock Exchange since the 1870s. Created using Markforged technology, the bell is made of materials such as 17-4 stainless steel, carbon fiber reinforced onyx, copper and more. Today is a proud moment for the entire Markforged team and a milestone in our mission to reinvent manufacturing today so our customers can build anything they imagine tomorrow, said Terem. As a publicly traded company, we will continue to focus on executing our ambitious roadmap for our products and further accelerate innovation, broaden customer adoption and capitalize on strong secular trends in additive manufacturing, which will allow us to expand our platform to even more manufacturing workshops around the world. world for critical use cases. Looking to the future, we have exciting products in our pipeline as we move from accessible end-use parts to robust production. I couldn’t be more excited about our talented team and the opportunities in this next chapter. Hartz commented: Being a publicly traded company will allow Markforged to forge new relationships as a vital partner with even more of the world’s leading manufacturers, leveraging its expanded platform and proceeds from the transaction to accelerate its impact and growth. I am delighted to join the Board of Directors and to work alongside a talented and diverse group of Directors. I look forward to contributing to the team as Markforged continues to grow and this nascent industry matures and transforms modern manufacturing in the years to come. www.markforged.com www.a-star.co

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metal-am.com/markforged-begins-trading-on-new-york-stock-exchange/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos