Weekly jobless claims in the United States fall to their lowest level in 16 months

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new jobless claims fell to its lowest level in 16 months last week as the labor market steadily gains ground, but worker shortages frustrate efforts of companies to increase their hiring in order to meet the high demand for goods and services.

FILE PHOTO: People who have lost their jobs line up to claim unemployment benefits, following an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Arkansas Workforce Center in Fort Smith, Arkansas, USA, April 6, 2020. REUTERS / Nick Oxford / File Photo

While other data released on Thursday showed import prices rose sharply in June, prices likely peaked, which could support the view that high inflation is transient. The economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been accompanied by faster inflation, reflecting strong demand and supply constraints.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Wednesday inflation has risen significantly and is likely to remain high for the next several months before moderating.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell from 26,000 to 360,000 seasonally adjusted for the week ended July 10, the lowest level since mid-March 2020, the Labor Department said. Data for the previous week has been revised to show 13,000 more claims than previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 360,000 candidates for last week. On an unadjusted basis, claims increased from 544 to 383,166 last week.

Claims have struggled to progress since they fell below 400,000 in late May, even as at least 20 states led by Republican governors withdrew from federally funded unemployment programs. Unemployed people are required to file claims under regular state programs to determine eligibility for federal benefits.

The early termination of federal programs follows complaints from companies that benefits, including a weekly check for $ 300, encouraged unemployed Americans to stay home. The economy is experiencing a shortage of workers, with a record 9.2 million job vacancies at the end of May.

About 9.5 million people are officially unemployed. The disconnect has also been attributed to the lack of affordable child care, fears of contracting the coronavirus, and career changes and pensions linked to the pandemic. There is little evidence so far that the early termination of federal benefits, which began on June 12 and will run until July 31, has resulted in an increase in job searches.

Extended benefits will expire on September 6 for the rest of the country. Powell told the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Wednesday that he expected job gains to be significant in the coming months as public health conditions continue to deteriorate. improve and some of the other pandemic-related factors currently weighing on them decrease.

The latest report from the Fed’s Beige Book, a collection of anecdotes from businesses across the country, showed that demand for labor was broad, but stronger for low-skilled positions, noting that companies many districts expected the difficulty in finding workers to spread early to fall.

US stocks opened lower. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields were lower.

STILL HIGH

Businesses ask workers to increase production of goods and services amid rising demand triggered by COVID-19 vaccinations, low interest rates and nearly $ 6 trillion in government assistance since the start of the pandemic in the United States in March 2020.

Although at least 160 million Americans are fully immune to COVID-19, parts of the country with low vaccination rates are experiencing an upsurge in infections from the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which could slow the recovery.

Claims have declined from a record 6.149 million in early April 2020. However, they remain above the 200,000 to 250,000 range which is considered consistent with a healthy labor market.

Part of the recent increase in claims has been attributed to the so-called seasonal factor, which the government uses to smooth out seasonal fluctuations in the data.

The claims report showed that the number of people continuing to receive benefits after a first week of aid fell from 126,000 to 3.241 million in the week ended July 3. In the week ending June 26, 13.8 million people collected unemployment checks under all programs.

In another report released Thursday, the Labor Department said import prices rose 1.0% in June after jumping 1.4% in May. In the 12 months to June, import prices rose 11.2% from 11.6% in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that import prices, excluding tariffs, would increase by 1.2%.

The government announced this week that consumer prices rose the most in 13 years in June, while producer prices accelerated.

Prices of imported fuels rose 4.7% last month after rising 5.5% in May. Oil prices rose 4.6%, while the cost of imported food rose 1.9%. Excluding fuel and food products, import prices rose 0.6%. These so-called “core” import prices jumped 1.1% in May.

The report also showed that export prices rose 1.2% in June after rising 2.2% in May. The prices of agricultural exports rose 1.5%. Non-agricultural export prices advanced 1.1%.

Export prices rose 16.8% year-on-year in June after jumping 17.5% in May.