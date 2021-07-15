Notice concerning the terms and conditions relating to the issuance of share purchase options of the share-based compensation type (share acquisition rights)





Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Company representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Deputy Director

(Stock code number: 3774, the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer

PHONE: 81-3-5205-6500 TOKYO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ, the Company, TSE1: 3774) hereby announces that it has determined the remaining conditions regarding the issuance of options to purchase compensation-type actions (share acquisition rights), decided by the board of directors of the IIJ on June 29, 2021, to be allocated to directors (excluding part-time and external directors) and to the leaders of the IIJ, as follows. 1. Total number of Share Purchase Rights

70 rights 2. Class and total number of shares underlying the Share Purchase Rights

28,000 ordinary shares of the company (the number of shares to be issued or transferred for each right to acquire shares will be 400 shares) 3. Amount to be paid in exchange for the Share Purchase Rights

JPY 1,258,400 per share purchase right (JPY 3,146 per common share) Acquisition rights are granted to directors (excluding part-time and outside directors) and senior executives of IIJ by offsetting their monetary compensation claims against the company and their obligations to pay for it. allocation of rights to acquire shares. 4. Persons to be allocated the rights to acquire shares, number of persons and number of rights to acquire shares to be allocated: Directors (excluding part-time and external directors) of the IIJ 8 administrators 41 rights Leaders of the IIJ 15 senior management 29 rights About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of the leading providers of complete network and Internet access solutions in Japan. IIJ and its group companies provide complete network solutions that are primarily aimed at high-end corporate customers. The services of the IIJ include high quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud services and systems integration. Additionally, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan, which is connected to the US, UK and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006. The story continues For any request, contact:

IIJ Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected] Url: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

