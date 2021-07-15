CPSC sues Amazon for selling unsafe products





Among the products cited in the lawsuit are carbon monoxide detectors that do not trigger an alarm, numerous children’s pajamas that could catch fire, and nearly 400,000 hairdryers that could electrocute people if they fell into the room. ‘water.

Amazon AMZN The products mentioned are not sold directly bythey are sold by third parties using the Amazon platform. Many of these companies that have sold the dangerous products cited by the CPSC are foreign, and the CPSC has limited ability to force a recall of their products if they are found to be unsafe.

The CPSC said cracking down on Amazon is the only way to protect consumers of these products.

“Today’s vote to file an administrative complaint against Amazon was a huge step forward for this small agency,” Acting President Robert Adler said. “But it’s a big step across a vast wilderness that we need to figure out how to more effectively manage these huge third-party platforms and how best to protect the US consumers who depend on them.” Third-party sellers account for more than half of the physical goods sold on Amazon. The company collected $ 80 billion in commissions and other payments from third-party sellers last year. The complaint acknowledges that Amazon did in fact stop selling the products when it was informed by CPSC staff, and that it informed buyers of the products of the danger and offered them cash refunds. But the complaint says “Amazon’s unilateral actions are insufficient to address the dangers posed by … products.” The CPSC wants to force Amazon to stop selling the products in question, work with CPSC staff on a recall of the products and directly notify consumers who have purchased them of the recall and offer them a full refund. The committee voted 3-1 in favor of the action against Amazon. Amazon said the company takes swift action when it becomes aware of security issues with products sold on the site, either by Amazon or by third-party sellers. He said that in the cases where he had not recalled products, it was because “CPSC had not provided Amazon with enough information for us to take action and despite our requests. “We don’t know why the CPSC rejected this offer or why it filed a lawsuit to force us to take action almost entirely identical to what we have already taken,” the company said in a statement. The CPSC has become much more active in cracking down on what it considers dangerous goods under Adler, who was appointed by President Joe Biden. But the CPSC has limited powers to order recalls itself and can only request recalls. If a company denies the claim, the CPSC must take the difficult and expensive process of going to court. Or it can put public pressure on the company. platoon PTON Earlier this year, afterinitially refusing to recall a treadmill, the CPSC released a video showing a toddler trapping his arms under the treadmill as a slightly older child played on the track. Although this child was not injured, according to the agency, he confirmed the death of a child and 70 other reports of injuries. And it issued an “urgent warning” for people with small children or pets to use treadmills. Platoon quickly changed course and ordered the recall and apologized for not doing so sooner. There have been other questions about the security risks involving Amazon products, including items sold by Amazon with the Amazon Basics brand name. An investigation by CNN last year found that dozens of Amazon’s products have been reported to be melting, exploding, or even igniting dangerous. Amazon responded to the survey stating that “safety is a top priority” and that its products meet all applicable safety standards.

