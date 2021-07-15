Can you use a Roth IRA as an emergency fund?

If there’s one thing the coronavirus pandemic has taught us, it’s that it’s important to have extra cash on hand at all times. That way, if you lose your job or encounter an unexpected expense that your paycheck can’t handle, you can dip into your cash reserves and avoid going into debt. You can also avoid a scenario where you feel pressured to liquidate investments and lose additional growth, or worse yet, lock in a permanent loss when the need for cash arises.

As a rule of thumb, it’s a good idea to keep about three to six months of living expenses away from emergencies. And you’ll often hear it said that you should keep that money in a savings account.

But that poses a problem. Considering what savings accounts pay in interest today, leaving that much money in one account could mean robbing you of much more generous returns. And if that isn’t right for you, you may be considering finding alternative accommodation for your emergency fund, such as a Roth IRA.

But is it a smart decision? Or should you limit yourself to a savings account only?

How Roth IRAs Work

A Roth IRA is a retirement savings plan and contributions are made in after-tax dollars. However, you can enjoy the investment gains and withdrawals in retirement tax-free.

You will often hear that a Roth IRA makes sense if you expect your retirement tax rate to be higher than it is today. Additionally, Roth IRAs are the only tax-advantaged savings plan that does not impose minimum distributions required during retirement.

Can a Roth IRA Be a Good Place to Save Emergency Money?

When you fund a traditional tax-advantaged retirement plan (one that gives you tax relief on your actual contributions), you are penalized if you withdraw money from it before you turn 59 1/2. But Roth IRAs work differently. Since Roth IRAs are funded with after-tax dollars, you are allowed to withdraw your major contributions at any time without penalty (although if you do hit your earnings, a penalty might apply).

Here is what it means. Suppose that over a 10-year period, you put $ 50,000 in a Roth IRA, but your investments bring your balance to $ 60,000. You can withdraw your original $ 50,000 at any time and avoid being penalized, but if you hit the $ 10,000 winnings portion of your account you could be stunned.

It is possible to earn much better returns in a Roth IRA than in a savings account, especially given current interest rates. And since there is no penalty for withdrawing your primary contributions early, you may want to consider housing your emergency fund in a Roth IRA.

But if you’re going this route, be sure to follow one key rule – have another retirement savings plan reserved just for your retirement years. Saving for retirement is essential because Social Security will usually not pay you a benefit high enough to live comfortably. If you dig down into your pre-retirement retirement plan, you may not be up to the task at old age.

Another thing to keep in mind is that if you house your emergency fund in a Roth IRA, it could lose value if your investments go down. Therefore, a safer bet to protect your capital is to keep that money in savings. But if you really can’t stand the thought of losing growth, you can go ahead with a Roth IRA, as long as you understand the risks involved.

It’s always important to prepare for a financial emergency, and a Roth IRA could be a reasonable place to put your savings. But don’t combine your emergency savings with your retirement savings – it’s just not a wise move. Rather, make sure you’re saving enough for each goal.