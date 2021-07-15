Business
Tigress Financial: diversity and inclusion matter
Diversity and inclusion is a good business practice that can drive innovation and generate better returns, according to Cynthia DiBartolo, Founder and CEO of Tigress Financial Partners.
She mentioned research from McKinsey and the Boston Consulting Group which found that diverse companies will outperform their peer group.
For example, the latest McKinsey report shows not only that the business case remains strong, but also that the relationship between diversity in leadership teams and the likelihood of financial outperformance has strengthened over time.
Diversity of thought is truly the next frontier when it comes to diversity inclusion. And when you get there and your business looks like its customer base, you’re innovative, you also tend to be able to leverage life experiences at all levels of your organization, she told Traders Magazine.
On July 1, 2021, Tigress Financial Partners became the first woman-owned disabled floor broker to become a member of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
We are the only woman-owned disabled broker in the country. And it’s really iconic for us to now become the first in over 200 years, a business owned by a woman with a disability and a full-fledged broker as a member of the exchange. And that aligns perfectly with our mission at Tigress, which is focused on diversity and inclusion, and equal opportunity; 80% of our workforce is diverse: disabled, women, African Americans, Asians and Hispanics.
Tigress Financial Partners was founded in 2011 by Wall Street veteran Cynthia DiBartolo. She has spent more than two decades aligning with Fortune 500 companies, realizing achievements in revenue growth, brand expansion and new offerings. His ability to define a company’s overall vision and strategy has propelled his career with Merrill Lynch, Smith Barney, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Bear Stearns.
In 2009, Cynthia became seriously and permanently disabled, after battling head and neck cancer, preventing her from pursuing her prestigious corporate career.
However, that didn’t stop her from opening the first and only financial services company to people with disabilities and owned by women.
Under his leadership, Tigress grew into a full-service SEC / FINRA-registered brokerage firm providing capital markets underwriting, investment banking, equity research, selling and trading services. Global debt and equity securities and investor services, including global wealth management and asset management. .
Earlier this year, the StoneX Group made a strategic investment in Tigress and provided access to its infrastructure and global product offering.
According to DiBartolo, the New York Stock Exchange, under the leadership of Stacey Cunningham, has made huge strides in diversity and inclusion and moved to the level of equality and opportunity.
There is no better honor than being a member of the stock exchange if you offer financial services. But our own mission aligned perfectly with that of the NYSE which has inclusion, but inclusion on merit, not tokenism. And that in itself really pushed me to seek this exchange membership. “
DiBartolo believes that inclusion and diversity are essential to the future of the investment management industry: you cannot have an efficient, fair global market without it.
We’re talking about the kind of ESG change that can really make a difference in these communities. Next, companies like Tigress Financial Partners must become part of the democratization of the New York Stock Exchange and global capitalization.
Some people might say they have diversity, DiBartolo said, adding that it’s a word we’ve been talking about for decades.
But it took decades for that to take hold. And we’re seeing the important winds shifting in terms of how GSS and diversity are measured and valued. And we owe it to our stakeholders at all levels, and we can never forget that stakeholders include individual retail customers in our communities, she said.
DiBartolo added that Tigress is engaged in philanthropic efforts.
We have a huge affiliation with Wanda Durant and the Durant Center in terms of financial literacy that we subscribe to and participate in. As the Durant Center unfolds, you will see Tigress playing an important role in teaching financial literacy at this center.
We believe that if we can capture underserved youth and women, we can change the life trajectory of many of these people, she added.
