The BOI is courting companies to be listed on the stock exchange

By Taofik Salako, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Group Activities

Raise $ 3 billion in capital for businesses

Brokers Honor Pitan with Honorary Member

The Bank of Industry (BOI) recognizes the importance of the stock market in the growth and sustainability of companies and will encourage start-ups, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and other companies benefiting from the financial support of the BOI to seek a stock market listing. exchange.

The Managing Director of the Bank of Industry (BOI), Mr. Olukayode Pitan, said the bank would encourage companies to seek stock quotes given the importance of specialized services offered by the market.

Pitan spoke at the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) Honorary Membership Award ceremony to him. He became the third Nigerian to win the institute’s prestigious honorary scholarship. Other honorary fellows included General Yakubu Gowon and Mr. Atedo Peterside. Meanwhile, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, General Ibrahim Babangida, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr. Aig Imoukhuede are to be conferred at later dates.

Pitan, who congratulated the institute’s board of directors for the honor, noted that he had led the BOI to successfully raise around $ 3 billion in the international market over the past three years, including $ 750 million of dollars in medium-term syndicated loan for the bank in 2018, in collaboration with Africa Export Import Bank (AFREXIMBank), syndicated loan of one billion euros with 24 financial institutions and investors in March 2020, at the start of the Covid lockdown -19 and conclusion of a syndicated loan of 1 billion euros, in collaboration with 64 financial institutions and investors in the international market.

According to him, the BOI has much more to do for the more than 40 million micro-industries in Nigeria.

We have recognized the urgency of a specialized investment bank and we will encourage the beneficiaries of our bank loan to seek a listing on the stock exchanges. We will offer preferential tariffs to support and also seek patience capital from the government to enhance the growth of our micro, small and medium enterprises, Pitan said.

CIS said the rationale for awarding the honorary scholarship to Pitan was the central role of banks in the growth and development of micro, small and medium enterprises in Nigeria.

In addition, the Institute anticipates the listing of some of the companies that have benefited from BOI loans to be listed on various stock exchanges in Nigeria.

Addressing the attendees at the award ceremony in Lagos, Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe explained that the honorary scholarship is only awarded to individuals who have recorded exceptional achievements with significant contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

We, members of the Nigerian capital market community, are particularly excited about the work Mr. Pitan and the BOI are doing to incubate micro, small and medium enterprises which not only serve as major sources of job creation in the country. , but provide a clear path to the industrialization of the Nigerian economy. Suffice to say that BOI also provides a pipeline for the potential listing of these entities on the various securities markets.

We expect that, through the efforts of Mr. Pitan and his team, more companies like Friesland Campina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, incubated by the bank, will be listed on the various exchanges on which we as brokers trade. You undoubtedly have what it takes to play a pivotal role in the planned listing of more companies, including the Dangote refinery in the near future, Amolegbe said.

Guest speaker and President of Absa Nigeria, Mr. Adedotun Sulaiman said that there had been a general consensus that an efficient capital market could promote the growth of any economy through a sustainable distribution channel at low cost for multiple financial products and services.

The Bank of Industry (BOI) is an advancing partner in actualizing an industrialized economy in Nigeria and will continue to take deliberate steps to address financing issues across all industries, Sulaiman said.

The Honorable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and his predecessor, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah were among the top dignitaries at the high profile ceremony which coincided with the Pitans birthday.