Dream Exchange hires C-level cybersecurity manager





Tellis Williams will lead information security efforts at the first black-owned stock exchange. CHICAGO, July 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Tellis williams has over 25 years of experience in various levels of information technology and information security and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Tellis will join the founder and CEO of Dream Exchange, Joe cecala to discuss the importance of cybersecurity in a online seminar at Tuesday July 20 at 1PM EST. After recruiting a chief technology officer, Bruce trask Dream exchange makes cybersecurity a priority from the start when building two state-of-the-art exchanges. Mr. Williams is a frequent guest speaker at numerous information security and information security executive conferences and sits on the Secure World Advisory Council. He is an active member of Infragard, a collaborative group of federal and civilian information security professionals, which advises the information security industry. As an active member of the Chicago Area CISO of the Year program, Tellis was nominated in 2019. When asked what inspired Mr. Williams to join the Dream Exchange team, he said:

“By hearing the mission of the Dream Exchange, understand his Commitment to diversity and the value that the organization offers to the world, I immediately wanted to use my experience to help build a “Best in Class” exchange with the highest level of security protection. As a bonus, I have the opportunity to work with a world renowned and extremely talented Chief Technology Officer, Bruce traskWilliams goes on to say, “I predict Dream Exchange will be a major force in the financial industry, helping to propel small and medium businesses to new levels of growth.” Dream Exchange Founder Cecala said: “Since the inception of Dream Exchange, information security and cybersecurity have been and have been at the forefront of every step of the way. The addition of Tellis williams to our team of leading technologists will ensure that this state-of-the-art exchange can withstand cutting-edge threats. The integrity and fairness of our capital market depend on it. “ The story continues Contacts

Jane Hoyton; [email protected]

Dream exchange; (312) 465-7912 Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dream-exchange-hires-c-level-cyber-security-executive-301334549.html SOURCE Dream Exchange

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://finance.yahoo.com/news/dream-exchange-hires-c-level-123400341.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos