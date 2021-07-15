Startup helping Tel Aviv Exchange with blockchain securities lending rounds off the fundraiser – Ledger Insights





Today, the corporate blockchain startup Blockchain Technology Partners ( Construction ) announced that it had raised 2 million ($ 2.8 million) in a funding round supported by the United Kingdom Force on mass and the Germanies Emblematic companies . BTP is best known for its work in supporting the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to launch its blockchain securities lending platform. The French startup Liquidshare , which is backed by Euronext and Societe Generale, also uses BTP Sextant for DAML to deploy the smart contract language on its blockchain platform. Sextant is BTP’s main offer to facilitate the deployment of blockchain solutions by companies. Most companies are interested in the app, but rolling out a blockchain offering usually involves getting your hands dirty with the blockchain infrastructure, creating a barrier. This is what Sextant aims to address. It started out by supporting Hyperledger Sawtooth, which is a relatively specialized blockchain, and recently added Hyperledger Besu, a popular and user-friendly Ethereum client that can work with both public and private Ethereum. Sextant has also integrated the DAML cross-platform smart contract language for some variants of the blockchain. Wouter Volckaert, Partner at Force Over Mass, said: By facilitating the development of blockchain-based applications, the transformational BTP platform removes a major hurdle for companies looking to adopt enterprise blockchain technology. We were extremely impressed with the founding team of BTP, and we are confident that they will continue to lead the industry for years to come. Force Over Mass has also invested in Adhara , another corporate blockchain startup, is co-leading its Series A in May. Signature Ventures has a portfolio of blockchain startups, with a focus on companies dealing with crypto assets, including the custodian Finnish . BTP faces fierce competition. The biggest is perhaps Kaleido which, like BTP, aims to facilitate and accelerate the deployment of enterprise blockchain solutions. It also supports Hyperledger Besu and was incubated by ConsenSys, the Ethereum solutions company that opened Besu and now owns the Quorum brand. A big plus for BTP is that there should be a lot of work to be done.

