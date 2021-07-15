Business
Federal Reserve Chairman to Testify before Congress
Jerome H. Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, admitted to senators on Thursday that inflation had reached uncomfortably high levels and said he and his colleagues were closely monitoring price increases.
But he maintained that the recent leap is tied to the country’s reopening after the pandemic and stressed that a temporary overreaction to inflation when millions of people go without work would come at significant costs.
We were experiencing a sharp rise in inflation, bigger than expected, certainly bigger than I expected, and we were trying to figure out if this was something that would pass quickly enough or if, in fact, we had to act, Powell said in response to questions posed at a Senate Banking Committee hearing. Either way, we weren’t going to enter a period of high inflation for a long time, because of course we have tools to address it.
Mr Powell’s testimony came at a politically and economically difficult time, as the prices of used cars, rents, restaurant meals and other items rise faster, capturing headlines and drawing criticism Republicans. The consumer price index jumped 5.4% in June from a year earlier, according to a report released this week, the biggest increase since 2008 and a bigger move than economists expected. The price pressures appear poised to last longer than either White House or Fed policymakers anticipated.
Although they have seen inflation rise faster than expected, there is still convincing evidence that this is transient, said Michelle Meyer, head of the US economy at Bank of America. That was part of the message Mr. Powell was trying to stress, she said, while trying to make it clear that the Fed is not irresponsible.
The Fed chairman was repeatedly questioned about rising inflation during his testimony Wednesday before the House financial services committee, and this continued until Thursday. Republicans in particular questioned the Fed’s very favorable monetary policies, which include near zero interest rates and large purchases of government guaranteed debt, and raised concerns about inflation. . Democrats largely played down the latest price figures and instead focused on the number of workers who still have not re-entered the workforce.
Mr Powell maintained that the rapid price gains should moderate over time, and he attributed the rapid recovery to factors related to the reopening of the economy, a message he repeated this week. He pointed out that the gains are tied to a few categories affected by the pandemic, such as automobiles and the recovery of the leisure and hospitality industries, rather than being broad. But he also made it clear that the Fed is watching pop carefully.
It’s not related to the things inflation is usually tied to – namely a tight job market, a tight economy, Mr Powell said. This is a shock going through the system associated with reopening the economy and its inflation well above 2%, and of course was uncomfortable with that.
He said officials are thinking about higher inflation and how they interpret it, night and day.
But the Fed chairman noted that there are risks of overreacting to temporary inflation when millions of people remain unemployed, as changes in Fed policies could halt the rebound in the economy. before the end of the return to work.
As long as it is temporary, then it would not be appropriate to react to it, he said. But as it gets longer and longer, we must continue to reassess the risks that would affect inflation expectations.
There are many reasons to believe that the rapid increases will wear off. The oddities of the data make the inflation data look artificially strong right now, and used car prices have jumped as strong demand for cars collided with limited supply due to a shortage. semiconductors. Only used vehicles counted for more than a third June’s big reading of inflation.
At the same time, more rigid price categories like rent have recently shown signs of increasing.
But for now, longer-term inflation expectations have remained under control, giving central bank policymakers confidence that they don’t need to react just yet.
There’s good reason to believe that a lot of these one-time price increases will come back. I think we might be facing a lot less inflation in 2022 than a lot of people think, said Charles Evans, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. separate event Thursday.
The Fed has two main goals. He targets stable price increases, which he defines as annual gains of 2% on average using an inflation indicator called the personal consumption expenditure index. This measure has progressed less than the consumer price index, although it is also high, at 3.9% in May. The Fed is also trying to promote full employment.
That target remains a long way off: Around 6.8 million jobs are still missing from before the pandemic, and Fed officials hope to see more progress in the job market before withdrawing support from monetary policy. These policies include both $ 120 billion in monthly government guaranteed bond purchases and lowest interest rates.
Were in the process of evaluating when it would be appropriate for us to decrease – that is, cut back – our asset purchases, Powell said Thursday. There are still a lot of unemployed people. We believe it is important that monetary policy remain accommodative and supportive of economic activity for now.
Economists expect the Fed to start slowing bond buying later this year or early next year. Some officials are keen to slow the Fed’s mortgage-backed bond purchases faster than its Treasury bond purchases, fearing the purchase could overheat the housing market.
Mr Powell said buying overall contributes to the strength of housing markets and mortgage-backed securities likely contribute a little more than Treasuries, but in the end, that’s to roughly the same order of magnitude.
Rate increases are not yet considered, and most officials did not wait increase borrowing costs to their lowest before 2023, based on their June economic projections.
Mr Powell has also made it clear that the Fed will act more quickly if it becomes necessary to keep long-term inflation a secret.
We were humble as to what we understand, Mr Powell said Thursday.
