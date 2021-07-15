Federal Reserve Chairman to Testify before Congress

Although they have seen inflation rise faster than expected, there is still convincing evidence that this is transient, said Michelle Meyer, head of the US economy at Bank of America. That was part of the message Mr. Powell was trying to stress, she said, while trying to make it clear that the Fed is not irresponsible.

The Fed chairman was repeatedly questioned about rising inflation during his testimony Wednesday before the House financial services committee, and this continued until Thursday. Republicans in particular questioned the Fed’s very favorable monetary policies, which include near zero interest rates and large purchases of government guaranteed debt, and raised concerns about inflation. . Democrats largely played down the latest price figures and instead focused on the number of workers who still have not re-entered the workforce.

Mr Powell maintained that the rapid price gains should moderate over time, and he attributed the rapid recovery to factors related to the reopening of the economy, a message he repeated this week. He pointed out that the gains are tied to a few categories affected by the pandemic, such as automobiles and the recovery of the leisure and hospitality industries, rather than being broad. But he also made it clear that the Fed is watching pop carefully.

It’s not related to the things inflation is usually tied to – namely a tight job market, a tight economy, Mr Powell said. This is a shock going through the system associated with reopening the economy and its inflation well above 2%, and of course was uncomfortable with that.

He said officials are thinking about higher inflation and how they interpret it, night and day.

But the Fed chairman noted that there are risks of overreacting to temporary inflation when millions of people remain unemployed, as changes in Fed policies could halt the rebound in the economy. before the end of the return to work.