Apple, Amazon, ARKK and other big names indicate a market correction is coming, according to the strategist. Here’s why.

Stocks are near their all-time highs, and although US markets opened a bit lower on Thursday, it’s much easier to find bulls than bears these days.

But technical indicator showing in five top stocks and two funds suggests a market correction is ahead, strategist says Michael Kramer of Mott Capital Management, in our call of the day.

The Relative Strength Index, or RSI, measures the speed and movement of recent price movements and is one of the most well-known technical signals. It allows investors to assess whether a security is overbought or oversold. overvalued or undervalued. A reading of 70 or above is considered overbought, while a reading of 30 and below is oversold.

Looking back on 2018 is enough to tell investors why they should watch this indicator, according to Kramer, who noted on Jan. 29, 2018 that high RSIs for some of the biggest names indicated that the stock market was poised to fall. Things got really ugly after that until February 8, he said.

During these 10 days at the beginning of 2018, the industrialist Dow DJIA,

+ 0.15%

plummeted by almost 9%, the S&P 500 SPX,

-0.33%

plunged more than 10%, and the Nasdaq Composite COMP,

-0.70%

fell to almost 10%.

Now the same is emerging, Kramer said, with the top stocks all hitting a very overbought reading.

Apple AAPL,

-0.45% ,

Amazon AMZN,

-1.37% ,

GOOGL Alphabet,

-0.96% ,

Nvidia NVDA,

-4.41% ,

and Microsoft MSFT,

-0.52%

have overbought RSIs, just like Cathie Woods ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,

-1.43%

and the QQQ QQQ,

-0.70%

funds following the Nasdaq 100.

At the end of Wednesday, Apple had an RSI of over 80, with Amazon at 70, Microsoft at 76 and Google owner Alphabet at 73 and showing an uptrend, Kramer said. He noted that Nvidias RSI was breaking a nearly two-month hike to 83.

The RSI of the Ark Innovation ETFs was at 76, while the QQQ was above 75. When the QQQ RSI hits this level, the results are not good most of the time, including January 2018, Kramer said.

The buzz

Netflix NFLX,

-0.91%

has reported a move beyond its video streaming roots. The media giant hired Mike Verdu as an executive to oversee the game’s development, setting it apart from Oculus Studiious and teams focused on VR games on Facebook FB,

-0.91% .

On the US economic front, 360,000 Americans filed for unemployment last week, when there were 3.24 million pending unemployment claims. The import price index for June rose 1% and the Empire State’s manufacturing index hit a record 43 in July. Additionally, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set for his second day of testimony in Congress on the state of the economy.

The head of the world’s largest asset manager said there have been fundamental and fundamental changes in the way policymakers view inflation. Larry Fink from BlackRock BLK,

-0.11%

is not convinced by the Fed’s argument that US inflation is transient and will subside as supply bottlenecks and other pandemic factors end.

China’s economic growth slowed but remained strong at 7.9% in the second quarter of 2021, as the country recovers from the effects of COVID-19 stabilized after growing 18.3% in the first quarter of 2021. ‘year.

Binance, the BTCUSD bitcoin exchange,

-3.66% ,

ether ETHUSD,

-3.40% ,

and other crypto assets, faces new headwinds after the Italian securities regulator has warned that it is not authorized to provide investment services and activities in Italy. The UK and Japan took the first steps to ban Binance in late June.

The tweet

Jackson Palmer co-created the DOGEUSD dogecoin,

-5.47%

like a joke, but he doesn’t find it funny anymore.

The cryptocurrency industry relies on a network of shady business relationships, bought influencers, and paid media to perpetuate a cult-like fast-paced funnel designed to extract money from financially desperate and naive people. , he wrote in a must-read Twitter thread it doesn’t fire any punches.

The steps

US stocks opened lower DJIA,

+ 0.15%

SPX,

-0.33%

COMP,

-0.70% ,

following declining European equities SXXP,

-0.95%

UKX,

-1.12%

PX1,

-0.99%

DAX,

-1.01%

while Asian markets were more mixed NIK,

-1.15%

HSI,

+ 0.75%

SHCOMP,

+1.02% .

Oil prices are under pressure, with the international benchmark Brent BRN00,

-0.27%

crude is changing hands down nearly 1% to less than $ 75 a barrel.

Table

Graph via VandaTrack search





Daily stock purchases by individual investors have averaged $ 1.3 billion per day since mid-June, well above the average since the start of the pandemic, at a peak similar to the stock market frenzy from February.

Our menu of the day, from VandaTrack research, shows that buys are negatively correlated with stock prices, that is, individual investors tend to buy more dips than recoveries.

One thing the current retail buying frenzy has in common with the February peak is that they both occurred in rising markets, which is something unusual, said Ben Onatibia and Giacomo Pierantoni. , noting exceptions in October 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. From a market timing perspective, you couldn’t have asked for a better contrarian indicator.

Random readings

Big Weiner, meet Big Bun: Heinz Ketchups Petition so that hot dogs and buns come in packaging equal to won nearly 30,000 signatures. Weiners come in packs of 10 and buns of eight, and the shift is one of the dumbest things in the world, one signer said.

I saw a tiger: A federal appeals court overturned Joe Exotic’s 22-year prison sentence in his 2019 vicarious murder conviction over the alleged plot to kill his rival, Carole Baskin. But Tiger King Joseph Maldonado-Passage is not yet free: Oklahoma federal court will review his case for a new conviction.

