Business
Carbon Streaming Announces Conditional Approval of Listing on the NEO Exchange and Filing of Annual Information Form
TORONTO – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Carbon diffusion company (Carbon diffusion or the Company) is pleased to announce the receipt of conditional listing approval with Neo Exchange Inc. (the NEO Exchange), a leading Canadian stock exchange based in Toronto.
On June 25, 2021, the NEO Exchange conditionally approved the company’s application to list its common shares (Actions) and all warrants issued in connection with the private placement announced on March 24, 2021 (on Mandates) on the NEO exchange. Listing is subject to compliance by the Company with all requirements of the NEO Exchange, including the distribution of Shares to a minimum number of public shareholders. In connection with the proposed listing, the Company has reserved the stock symbol NETZ in reference to the Company’s permanent mission to finance a net zero carbon future.
Along with this conditional approval to list on the NEO stock exchange, the Company files its annual information form (FIA) dated June 30, 2021, now available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Justin Cochrane, President and CEO of Carbon Streaming, commented that this is an exciting time for the company, and we are delighted to be listed on the NEO Exchange, known as the Canada Stock Exchange. for the innovation economy, which embodies our common values of innovation and excellence. Mr. Cochrane continued: We are further pleased to provide the public with access to our first Annual Information Form, demonstrating our commitment to providing relevant and timely information to investors and our broader community of stakeholders.
About Carbon Streaming Corporation
Carbon Streaming is a unique ESG-based investment vehicle providing investors with exposure to carbon credits, a key instrument used by governments and businesses to achieve their carbon neutral and net zero climate goals. Our business model is focused on the acquisition, management and growth of a diversified and high-quality portfolio of investments in projects and / or companies that generate or actively participate, directly or indirectly, in voluntary carbon credits. and / or compliant.
The Company invests capital through carbon credit flow agreements with developers and project owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects by bringing capital to projects that could not otherwise be developed. Many of these projects will have significant social and economic co-benefits in addition to their potential to reduce or eliminate carbon.
Caution regarding forward-looking information
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information (collectively, forward-looking information) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that deal with activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without s (‘limitation, the timing and listing of the Company’s shares and warrants on the NEO Exchange and receipt of final listing approval from the NEO Exchange) is forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on the Company’s current expectations or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, it there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: general economic, market and business conditions and other risks disclosed under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated June 30, 2021 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Any forward-looking information is only valid as of the date on which it is made and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or future or other results. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and, therefore, one should not place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty surrounding those statements. -this.
