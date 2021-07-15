BBX Capital, Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Takeover Offer | Business





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 15, 2021– BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (ROSE: BBXIB) (BBX Capital or the Company) today announced the final results of its cash tender offer to purchase up to 3,500,000 common shares Class A at a purchase price of $ 8.00 per share. The takeover bid expired at 5:00 p.m. New York time on Friday, July 9, 2021. Based on the final count made by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the custodian of the takeover bid, a total of 1,402,785 Class A common shares of BBX Capitals have been properly tendered and have failed. not been withdrawn. Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the tender offer, BBX Capital will purchase all 1,402,785 shares deposited for a total price of approximately $ 11.2 million, excluding costs and expenses related to the take-over bid. The shares to be purchased represent approximately 9.3% of the issued and outstanding shares of Class A common shares of BBX Capitals and 7.5% of the total issued and outstanding shares of BBX Capitals, which includes the issued and outstanding shares. Class B common shares of BBX Capitals. The shares purchased under the public tender offer will be canceled by BBX Capital. After giving effect to the purchase and cancellation of the shares, BBX Capital will have 17,317,805 ordinary shares issued and outstanding, consisting of 13,624,209 Class A ordinary shares and 3,693,596 Class B ordinary shares. Shareholders who have questions or wish to obtain additional information about the tender offer may contact the information agent for the tender offer, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, LLC, at toll-free (888 ) 742-1305. About BBX Capital, Inc .: BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (ROSE: BBXIB) is a diversified Florida-based holding company whose primary holdings include BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings and Renin. For more information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements. All opinions, forecasts, projections, future plans and other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company, which may cause actual results or performance to differ from those stated or implied. in forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those relating to the tender offer described in this press release and the risks and uncertainties relating to the activities, operations, business, results and financial condition of the Company and of its subsidiaries, and ownership of the company’s shares, as detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (including the Risk Factors section thereof) and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which can be viewed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and in the About – Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.bbxcapital.com. The Company warns that the foregoing factors are not exclusive. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are posted. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005187/en/ CONTACT: Investor Relations: Leo Hinkley, Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations 954-940-5300, Email: [email protected] Media Relations Contact: Kip Hunter, Kip Hunter Marketing, 954-303-5551, Email: [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RESIDENTIAL BUILDING AND REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING AND REAL ESTATE FINANCE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE REIT SOURCE: BBX Capital, Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/15/2021 6:30 a.m. / DISC: 07/15/2021 6:32 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005187/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cadillacnews.com/ap/business/bbx-capital-inc-announces-final-results-of-tender-offer/article_ee1e77bb-6d1d-5a12-8bc7-b6666e336ca8.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos