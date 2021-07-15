Planet Green Holdings Corp. enters into a share exchange agreement





NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Planet Green Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: PLAG) announced that the Company has entered into a share exchange agreement with Anhui Ansheng Petrochemical Equipment Co., Ltd. (“Target”) and each target shareholder (collectively the “sellers”) today. Under the terms of the share exchange agreement, the Company will acquire 66% of the outstanding interests of Target, a company which researches, develops and manufactures fueling equipment mounted on explosion-proof skids, cryogenic LNG equipment and SF double-stage oil storage tanks and sells these products in China. Pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement, the Company will issue 4,800,000 ordinary shares of the Company to the Sellers in exchange for the transfer of 66% of the Target’s stake. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions for transactions of this type. Forward-looking statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook” and “project” and other similar expressions which indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of our management, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond our control and which could all cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the statements. prospective. . Therefore, forward-looking statements should not be taken to represent our views at a later date, and we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they were made. whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available free of charge on the SEC website. at the address www.sec.gov . The story continues Cision Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-green-holdings-corp-enters-into-share-exchange-agreement-301335226.html SOURCE Planet Green Holdings Corp.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/planet-green-holdings-corp-enters-203000267.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos