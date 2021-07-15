Wall Street to close the markets for Juneteenth in 2022





Stock and bond markets are heading for closure in honor of Juneteenth next year. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association recommended this week that bond markets close all day Monday, June 20, 2022, to meet the new federal holiday that falls on a Sunday of next year. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States The biggest banks on Wall Street are all members of Sifma, so the financial industry generally follows holiday schedules recommended by groups. The exchanges close for many federal holidays, but remain open for some, such as Columbus Day and Veterans Day. In a speech last month, New York Stock Exchange chief operating officer Michael Blaugrund said the Big Board would close for the new federal holiday. NYSE President Stacey Cunningham has ruled that the stock exchange will adopt Juneteenth as a public holiday from 2022, Blaugrund told an audience including former New York Gov. David Paterson and guests from the NAACP. The NYSE has reached out to market participants to seek consensus on Wall Street’s plans for the vacation, a person familiar with the matter said. Sifmas’ recommendation presents an opportunity to coordinate the calendars of the equity and bond markets, the person added. Decisions regarding stock market holiday calendars are made by all US stock exchanges in coordination with regulators. Besides the NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc., half a dozen other companies operate exchanges in the United States, including the Nasdaq Inc. and Cboe Global Markets Inc. President Biden enacted the June National Independence Day Act, creating the first new federal holiday in nearly four decades. WSJ’s Patrick Thomas explains how the signing could be a catalyst for more businesses to watch the holidays. Photo: Evan Vucci / Associated Press (Video of 06/17/21)

Discussions are underway among the exchanges over whether to incorporate June 15 into their vacation schedules next year, a person close to the exchange industry said. A spokesperson for Cboe said the exchange operator will coordinate with the industry to recognize Juneteenth in U.S. markets in 2022. President Biden signed a bill last month making Juneteenth a national holiday, after the legislation was passed by Congress with bipartisan support. It was the first federal holiday created by Congress since 1983, when lawmakers designated the third Monday in January as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. June 15 marks the date 1865 when Major General Gordon Granger arrived with Federal troops in Galveston, Texas, and issued an order informing the last slaves in Texas that they were free. Write to Alexandre Osipovich at [email protected] Corrections and amplifications

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association is a trading group. An earlier version of this article incorrectly said it was a regulator. (Corrected July 15) Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/wall-street-moves-to-close-markets-for-juneteenth-in-2022-11626376243 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos