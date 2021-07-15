Democrats’ budget deal would push a shift to clean energyExBulletin

Business
The $ 3.5 trillion budget plan Democrats agreed to this week includes a key element of President Biden’s climate plan: a “national clean energy standard.” It aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity sector to zero by 2035.
Often referred to as the clean electricity standard, it would be similar to renewable energy needs that 30 states now have. But instead of just boosting things like wind and solar, this national standard focuses directly on eliminating greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.
There are still a lot of details to work out, but for now, it looks like utilities are expected to get 80% of their electricity from zero-emission sources by 2030 and 100% by 2035.
It would be a huge change in no time. At present, the country derives around 60% of its electricity from fossil fuels, according to the Energy information administration.
To get through the Senate, it has to be filibuster-proof, so Democrats are embedding it in budget legislation that only needs a simple majority to pass. And because of that, it is market driven. Utilities would likely have an incentive to add more clean energy and face penalties if they didn’t.
Democratic Senator from Minnesota Tina Smith was leader development of a national standard. She says this won’t increase utility bills, and she plans to “ensure investor-owned utilities use these resources to add clean energy and keep utility rates stable.” She says the goal is “not to enrich public services, but to ensure that these incentives are used for the public good we seek.”
The large investor-owned electric utility trading group, the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), has offered its support for a “well-designed” clean energy standard. It should “recognize the role of natural gas in integrating renewables, supporting the withdrawal from coal-based production and ensuring reliability as new 24/7 clean resources become available in the market”, said Emily Fisher, general counsel for EEI.
Senator Smith says there would likely be a role for natural gas power plants that include carbon capture. It’s controversial with some environmental and climate justice organizations, who don’t want any role for fossil fuels in the plan, only renewables.
“As a country, and the planet, cannot afford to perpetuate a racist and dirty energy system,” said Jean Su, director of energy justice at the Center for Biological Diversity. She opposes the inclusion of carbon capture in the standard, calling it “an unproven and very expensive technology that would place leak-prone pipelines and infrastructure in the same frontline color communities already overburdened by pollution. pollution and energy charges “.
The Democrats’ clean energy standard will likely include nuclear power as well. Although there is the problem of radioactive waste, nuclear does not emit the greenhouse gases that fossil fuels emit.
As the Biden administration focuses on this national clean energy standard, it appears to be putting aside efforts to pass a carbon tax that the big oil companies have backed. Economists have also long been big fans of carbon taxes, claiming it is the most efficient way to remove greenhouse gases from the economy.
Among them is Michael Greenstone, who worked in the Obama administration. Nonetheless, he is happy to see work on a clean energy standard underway.
“Compared to no climate policy, it’s much better,” says Greenstone, professor and director of the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.
Greenstone examined the states’ renewable energy needs and developed recommendations for a clean electricity standard, most of which seem to be reflected in what Democratic policymakers are currently discussing.
The United States is switch to renewable energies, but not fast enough to meet Biden’s ambitious climate goals. While supporters were excited to see the clean energy standard in the budget proposal, it is uncertain whether the deal will go through Congress. And with scientists warning the world must act now to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, Greenstone says the stakes are high.
“Without a clean electricity standard, it will be very, very difficult to achieve any of the goals set by the Biden administration,” he said.
