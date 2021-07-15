How the Brazil Stock Exchange is helping energy companies grow

Brazil’s B3 stock exchange in So Paulo recently partnered with insurer Newe to provide liquidity to the energy market through more accessible guaranteed insurance.

This is one of the B3 instruments designed to help energy companies obtain increased credit to grow their businesses.

In this interview, Ana Beatriz Mattos, B3 New Business Superintendent, explains how producers, traders and consumers can take advantage of these benefits.

BNamericas: Why did B3 decide to enter into the partnership with Newe at that time?

Mattos: We had this idea to expand Newe’s action, increase credit for customers, and it’s also very positive for the market, so [energy companies] may have more cash and more credit.

BNamericas: How important is guaranteed insurance for agents in the free energy market?

Mattos: When energy is traded on the open market, for some longer contracts the seller asks the buyer for insurance [a guarantee that the buyer will pay for it]. The cheapest thing for sellers is guaranteed insurance, so it does not weigh on the working capital of trading companies, allowing them to assure other market entities that they will be able to meet this demand from trading companies. sellers. Insurance companies have strict limits, but once in possession of the B3 trust seal, the buyer can have those limits extended, as more information about their risk management becomes available. Thus, more credit is obtained, consequently unlocking more business.

BNamericas: What is the profile of these agents?

Mattos: Basically, traders or energy producers, in addition to consumers who do the same thing, require this guarantee. There is also the possibility of reverse insurance, where the consumer asks the seller for a guarantee to ensure that the energy will be delivered in the future.

BNamericas: Has the current energy crisis led to greater “reverse insurance” in the face of the risk of electricity rationing?

Mattos: It has always existed, even before the water crisis. If it has increased at the moment, I do not yet have the visibility.

BNamericas: What other instruments does B3 have for energy market agents?

Mattos: Currently, we have two main products: the first is the energy platform, which is the B3 trust seal. Basically, agents inform B3 of their governance, financial statements and the operations they carry out. From there, we build a series of indicators that signal to the market through the seal what their level of governance is, from 1 to 3, the latter being the highest with the best risk management. This is a centralized monitoring of agents so that we can understand systemic risk in the energy market, looking at liquidity, market, counterparty and credit risk. The latter studies the market for the purchase and sale of energy via registration with the CCEE. [Brazils electric power commercialization chamber].

The other product is the energy derivative, the settlement of which is exclusively financial. We have had this product since 2015 and it has gained visibility since the start of this year with the adoption of the hourly PLD model. [where the energy price in the free market is calculated on a daily basis and remains valid for 24 hours]. These are bilateral contracts in which agents are able to hedge their positions in a flexible enough way to meet demands. For example, if you are a solar generator, you have peak production. During this time, the consumer can use this energy in flat mode, the same amount throughout the day. So you set up a hedging contract, with one paying each other for what is left or lacking in energy, shifting the financial cost curve so that neither the producer nor the consumer runs out of energy at any point. time of the day.

BNamericas: Is there an increase in the number of energy companies trading on B3? If so, is this growth likely to continue?

Mattos: We have seen the IPO of Focus Energia, which was the first trading company to go public in Brazil. 2W Energia has dropped out, but can still go public. And there are other companies that are studying IPOs, like Cosan. Generally speaking, the market is dynamic for this type of capitalization via IPO and the same is true for the energy market, which has used this instrument. What is new is that we have commercial companies participating in it. I think the market as a whole in Brazil uses this instrument more.

BNamericas: What is the involvement of investment funds in this regard? Many of them have acquired energy assets in Brazil in recent years.

Mattos: I think it’s a question of diversification: they are doing it in several sectors, increasing participation beyond the purer financial market, including in energy. This market is changing rapidly, which involves both the entry of derivative products and the debate on market security, led by [regulator] Aneel and CCEE, and the hourly PLD that intervened, among other regulatory and congressional discussions. All this generates positive prospects for the sector and the possibility of investments by different actors, including investment funds. This is also true for the natural gas market, which is changing rapidly.