One weekday afternoon in July, I booked an Uber at my home in Visitacion Valley, a 2.5 mile trip for about $ 17.16.

My driver calls him Ryan showed me how much he made: $ 7.54.

Uber has long claimed that the amount it takes on average from fares, known as the charge rate, is around 25 percent however, the driver only received 44% of my payment. A quick google search can quickly display screenshots that show it’s nothing new, and a lot media electrical outlets collected data to better understand business take rates.

What is new is the growing appetite of ridesharing companies. Not 25 percent satisfied, they now seem to need or want more frequently, half the fare, and in some cases nearly three times the advertised take rate, based on the end result of 20 recent trips.

Perhaps the most comprehensive attempt to track anterior appetite came in 2019, when media outlet Jalopnik examined 14,756 fares and concluded that Uber kept 35% of revenue, while Lyft kept 38%. (Uber and Lyft disputed these analyzes but did not provide Jalopnik with datasets upon request demonstrating otherwise.)

however, as the supply of carpooling drivers has decreased and prices have sharp, the split has become improper. The drivers Pay is determined by a base amount, the duration of the trip, its distance and the pricing of the potential surge, as well as incentives such as making a certain number of trips within a period of time and is do not determined by what customers pay.

We decided that another attempt to track corporate take rates was in order. Mission Local booked 20 trips in San Francisco with drivers who shared their pay for our trips. Drivers said demand was indeed back and prices were higher, but none said they noticed higher pay per ride.

Unscientific sampling showed that over 10 trips, drivers with Uber averaged 56% of what I paid; out of 10 with Lyft, drivers average 47% of what I paid. Of the 20, drivers took home an average of 52% of what I was billed.

< class=""> Mission Local booked 20 trips and noted the number of drivers. On average, drivers pocketed 52 percent of what was paid. (Graphic by David Mamaril Horowitz)

To calculate how much Uber and Lyft are making, there are certain fees that need to be considered.

For Uber, airports aside, their share comes after the tourist tax, i.e. roughly 3.25 percent, usually less than a dollar in San Francisco.