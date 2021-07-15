Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,183.72, up 36.48 points.)

Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down eight cents, or 0.16 percent, to $ 49.41 on 8.6 million shares.

The Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX: BNS). Financial. Up 15 cents, or 0.19%, to $ 79.22 on 7.8 million shares.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Financial. Unchanged at $ 84.65 on 7.3 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Unchanged at $ 1.45 on 5.2 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX: ATH). Energy. Down six cents, or 6.74 percent, to 83 cents on 5.2 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Down 14 cents, or 3.02 percent, to $ 4.50 on 4.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

CAE inc. (TSX: CAE). Down four cents to $ 35.82. The Canadian airline CAE Inc. says it is investing $ 1 billion in innovation as part of a partnership with the Canadian and Quebec governments to position it as a world leader in its field. Montreal-based maker of flight simulators and other aircraft training devices said the money will go to developing artificial intelligence and data solutions for use in civil aviation, defense and security , and health care. The Canadian government is contributing $ 190 million and the Quebec government $ 150 million. It’s part of the company’s five-year research and development plan, dubbed Project Resilience, which could also see CAE produce green technology for light aircraft. The funding will also be used to develop simulation technology and develop electric planes capable of vertical take-off and land. CAE said the funding will translate into 700 new highly skilled jobs and 5,000 work experience positions for students at post-secondary institutions. The company employs more than 11,000 people worldwide, more than half of them in 18 locations across Canada.

Alimentation Couche-Tard inc. (TSX: ATD.B). Up $ 2.67 or 5.8% to $ 49.08. Investor interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is on the rise as its share price hit an all-time high on Thursday, following updates from several analysts after the retailer’s Investor Day presentation convenience store. The Quebec company’s Class B shares closed up $ 2.67 or 5.8% at $ 49.08 after hitting $ 49.22 earlier today. On Wednesday, the company discussed a growth strategy that was well received by analysts. He explained how he would achieve his 2018 strategy of doubling earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to US $ 6.3 billion by the end of fiscal 2023, half of which came from acquisitions and the other from organic growth. A series of company executives detailed the company’s plans for the future, ranging from offering fresh food in 6,000 North American stores to exporting its experience in vehicle charging. electric vehicles in Norway, the adoption of more “frictionless” in-store shopping and the recognition of license plates for fuel payment. Analysts were enthusiastic the day after the presentation. The meeting “gives us greater confidence in ATD’s ability to meet and exceed the announced EBITDA growth target,” Irene Nattel of RBC Dominion Securities wrote in a report, in which she increased her target price for the company’s stock by 14%, from $ 57 to $ 65.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA). Down $ 1.49 or 1.2% to $ 120.41. Cogeco Communications Inc. takes advantage of government financial support to expand its high-speed Internet presence in rural and underserved areas of Canada and the United States. The Montreal-based company, which successfully fended off a hostile takeover attempt by Rogers Communications Inc. last year, said it was forecasting net spending of around $ 230 million to $ 240 million in expansions. network to connect 124,000 homes. High-speed Internet would be extended to approximately 59,000 Canadian homes, primarily in Quebec, and approximately 65,000 US homes would be added by the end of fiscal 2022. Cogeco predicts that additional government support will help the expansion in Ontario. The federal and Quebec governments announced in March funding of $ 826.3 million to provide high-speed Internet to nearly 150,000 Quebec households by September 2022, with Cogeco receiving more than $ 200 million. The company’s growth plans follow the acquisition of WOW Ohio systems by its US subsidiary Atlantic Broadband. After market close on Wednesday, Cogeco Communications reported earnings attributable to owners of the company of $ 95.7 million or $ 2.01 per diluted share for the quarter ended May 31. The result compared to earnings of $ 90.8 million or $ 1.87 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue for what was the company’s third quarter climbed 3.1% to $ 624.3 million from $ 605.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSX: IPL). Up to 64 cents or 3.2 percent to $ 20.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has increased its hostile takeover bid for Calgary-based Inter Pipeline Ltd. The company is now offering $ 20 in cash or 0.25 shares of Brookfield Infrastructure for each share of Inter Pipeline, with a cap on the number of shares available. Brookfield said that, assuming shareholders choose the higher value Brookfield Infrastructure stock option, resulting in 68% cash and 32% prorated stock, the offer is valued. at $ 21.23, based on its price of $ 95.41 on Wednesday. The proposal is up from its previous offering of $ 19.50 in cash or 0.225 share of Brookfield Infrastructure. The revised offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. MST on August 6, Brookfield said. Toronto-based Brookfield Infrastructure, which is Inter Pipeline’s largest shareholder with a 9.75% stake, launched its bid on Inter Pipeline in February. Inter Pipeline resisted the offer, instead signing a friendly share purchase agreement by Pembina Pipeline Corp. which would allow shareholders to receive half of a Pembina share for each Inter Pipeline share they hold.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 15, 2021.