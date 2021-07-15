Business
Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,183.72, up 36.48 points.)
Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down eight cents, or 0.16 percent, to $ 49.41 on 8.6 million shares.
The Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX: BNS). Financial. Up 15 cents, or 0.19%, to $ 79.22 on 7.8 million shares.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Financial. Unchanged at $ 84.65 on 7.3 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Unchanged at $ 1.45 on 5.2 million shares.
Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX: ATH). Energy. Down six cents, or 6.74 percent, to 83 cents on 5.2 million shares.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Down 14 cents, or 3.02 percent, to $ 4.50 on 4.3 million shares.
Companies in the news:
CAE inc. (TSX: CAE). Down four cents to $ 35.82. The Canadian airline CAE Inc. says it is investing $ 1 billion in innovation as part of a partnership with the Canadian and Quebec governments to position it as a world leader in its field. Montreal-based maker of flight simulators and other aircraft training devices said the money will go to developing artificial intelligence and data solutions for use in civil aviation, defense and security , and health care. The Canadian government is contributing $ 190 million and the Quebec government $ 150 million. It’s part of the company’s five-year research and development plan, dubbed Project Resilience, which could also see CAE produce green technology for light aircraft. The funding will also be used to develop simulation technology and develop electric planes capable of vertical take-off and land. CAE said the funding will translate into 700 new highly skilled jobs and 5,000 work experience positions for students at post-secondary institutions. The company employs more than 11,000 people worldwide, more than half of them in 18 locations across Canada.
Alimentation Couche-Tard inc. (TSX: ATD.B). Up $ 2.67 or 5.8% to $ 49.08. Investor interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is on the rise as its share price hit an all-time high on Thursday, following updates from several analysts after the retailer’s Investor Day presentation convenience store. The Quebec company’s Class B shares closed up $ 2.67 or 5.8% at $ 49.08 after hitting $ 49.22 earlier today. On Wednesday, the company discussed a growth strategy that was well received by analysts. He explained how he would achieve his 2018 strategy of doubling earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to US $ 6.3 billion by the end of fiscal 2023, half of which came from acquisitions and the other from organic growth. A series of company executives detailed the company’s plans for the future, ranging from offering fresh food in 6,000 North American stores to exporting its experience in vehicle charging. electric vehicles in Norway, the adoption of more “frictionless” in-store shopping and the recognition of license plates for fuel payment. Analysts were enthusiastic the day after the presentation. The meeting “gives us greater confidence in ATD’s ability to meet and exceed the announced EBITDA growth target,” Irene Nattel of RBC Dominion Securities wrote in a report, in which she increased her target price for the company’s stock by 14%, from $ 57 to $ 65.
Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA). Down $ 1.49 or 1.2% to $ 120.41. Cogeco Communications Inc. takes advantage of government financial support to expand its high-speed Internet presence in rural and underserved areas of Canada and the United States. The Montreal-based company, which successfully fended off a hostile takeover attempt by Rogers Communications Inc. last year, said it was forecasting net spending of around $ 230 million to $ 240 million in expansions. network to connect 124,000 homes. High-speed Internet would be extended to approximately 59,000 Canadian homes, primarily in Quebec, and approximately 65,000 US homes would be added by the end of fiscal 2022. Cogeco predicts that additional government support will help the expansion in Ontario. The federal and Quebec governments announced in March funding of $ 826.3 million to provide high-speed Internet to nearly 150,000 Quebec households by September 2022, with Cogeco receiving more than $ 200 million. The company’s growth plans follow the acquisition of WOW Ohio systems by its US subsidiary Atlantic Broadband. After market close on Wednesday, Cogeco Communications reported earnings attributable to owners of the company of $ 95.7 million or $ 2.01 per diluted share for the quarter ended May 31. The result compared to earnings of $ 90.8 million or $ 1.87 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue for what was the company’s third quarter climbed 3.1% to $ 624.3 million from $ 605.8 million in the same quarter last year.
Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSX: IPL). Up to 64 cents or 3.2 percent to $ 20.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has increased its hostile takeover bid for Calgary-based Inter Pipeline Ltd. The company is now offering $ 20 in cash or 0.25 shares of Brookfield Infrastructure for each share of Inter Pipeline, with a cap on the number of shares available. Brookfield said that, assuming shareholders choose the higher value Brookfield Infrastructure stock option, resulting in 68% cash and 32% prorated stock, the offer is valued. at $ 21.23, based on its price of $ 95.41 on Wednesday. The proposal is up from its previous offering of $ 19.50 in cash or 0.225 share of Brookfield Infrastructure. The revised offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. MST on August 6, Brookfield said. Toronto-based Brookfield Infrastructure, which is Inter Pipeline’s largest shareholder with a 9.75% stake, launched its bid on Inter Pipeline in February. Inter Pipeline resisted the offer, instead signing a friendly share purchase agreement by Pembina Pipeline Corp. which would allow shareholders to receive half of a Pembina share for each Inter Pipeline share they hold.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 15, 2021.
Copyright Battlefords News Optimist
Sources
2/ https://www.newsoptimist.ca/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-1.24342689
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]