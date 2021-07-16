Owlet, Connected Nursery Ecosystem, Closes Business Combination and To Begin Trading Under Symbol “OWLT” on the New York Stock Exchange

LEHI, Utah – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) (Owlet or the Company), a company that builds a connected and accessible nursery ecosystem that brings technology and data vital to modern parenting, today announced that it has completed its merger with Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation. (NYSE: SBG) (Sandbridge), a special purpose acquisition company. The business combination and concurrent private placement, which were approved by Sandbridges shareholders at its special meeting held on July 14, 2021, provides more than $ 135 million to accelerate the company’s broad product portfolio, deepen penetration and expand globally.

As a result of the transaction, the company was renamed Owlet, Inc., and its Class A common shares and warrants will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbols OWLT and OWLT WS, respectively, on July 16, 2021.

From day one at Owlet, we’ve been committed to helping parents find joy and peace of mind in parenting, informed by technology and health data, said Kurt Workman, Co-Founder and CEO of ‘Owlet. This important transaction further strengthens Owlets’ balance sheet as we continue to grow, execute our vision and establish Owlet as the connected care platform for new families. We reported strong first quarter 2021 results and looked forward to sharing our 2021 second quarter results in August, showing our continued business momentum with year-over-year revenue growth and expansion. of the gross margin.

Owlet has built a connected and accessible nursery ecosystem that brings technology and data vital to modern parenting. The company’s best-selling flagship product, the Owlet Smart Sock baby monitor, uses proprietary and innovative pulse oximetry technology to track a baby’s heart rate, oxygen levels and sleep patterns to to offer parents invaluable peace of mind. The Owlet Smart Sock is part of the Owlets connected product suite, which also includes Owlet Cam and Owlet Dream Lab, which combine to uniquely enable the information parents seek during some of the most crucial moments of the developmental journey. of their child.

The Company continues to seek significant revenue growth opportunities by leveraging its proprietary data to develop its products and services, including a potential suite of recurring telehealth services. Led by a team of forward-thinking founders and seasoned executives, the company targets a large and growing potential market estimated at $ 81 billion by 2025.

The combined company will be led by Kurt Workman as CEO, alongside his highly experienced management team including Kate Scolnick as CFO, Michael Abbott as chairman, Zack Bomsta as CTO, Jordan Monroe as chief innovation officer, Caryn Johnson as chief marketing officer, Abhi Bhatt as senior vice president of products, Jared Anderson as senior vice president of sales and Burc Sahinoglu as vice president president of engineering.

Kurt Workman and Michael Abbott also sit on the combined company’s board of directors alongside Lior Susan, founding partner of Eclipse Ventures, as chairman; Zane Burke, former CEO of Livongo; Ken Suslow, founding managing partner of Sandbridge Capital; Laura Durr, former executive vice president and chief financial officer of Polycom; Amy McCullough, Managing Director of Trilogy Equity Partners; and John Kim, president of Platform & Marketplaces at Expedia.

Advisers

BofA Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to Owlet and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor.

Citigroup served as exclusive capital markets advisor to Sandbridge and Citigroup and BofA Securities served as private placement agents to Sandbridge. Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal counsel to Sandbridge.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet, Inc. was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to give parents the right information at the right time, give them more peace of mind, and help them find more joy. in the journey of parenthood. The Owlets digital parenting platform aims to provide parents with real-time data and information to help them feel calmer and more confident. Owlet believes every parent deserves the peace of mind and the opportunity to feel well rested. Owlet also believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life, and is working to develop products to help facilitate that belief.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements, estimates, targets and projections contained in this press release may be considered as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the future financial or operational performance of Owlets. For example, statements regarding the business combination, the competitive environment in which Owlet operates, and the expected future operational and financial performance and market opportunities of Owlet are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as may, should, expect, intend, estimate, anticipate, believe, predict, potential or continue, or the negatives of such terms or their variations or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions which, while believed to be reasonable by Owlet and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected, among other things, by competition, regulatory pathway for Owlet the products and responses of regulatory bodies including the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar regulatory bodies outside the United States, Owlet’s ability to grow and manage its growth in a cost-effective manner, to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and to retain Owlet’s management and key employees; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Owlet will be adversely affected by other economic, commercial, regulatory and / or competitive factors; Owlets expense and profitability estimates; changes in the markets in which Owlet competes; Owlet’s ability to execute its strategic initiatives and continue to innovate its existing products; Owlet’s ability to defend its intellectual property and meet regulatory requirements; the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on Owlets activity; Owlet’s limited operating history; and other risks and uncertainties set out in the section entitled Risk Factors and Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in the Company’s final prospectus / prospectus relating to the business combination.