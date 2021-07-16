Business
Owlet, Connected Nursery Ecosystem, Closes Business Combination and To Begin Trading Under Symbol “OWLT” on the New York Stock Exchange
LEHI, Utah – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) (Owlet or the Company), a company that builds a connected and accessible nursery ecosystem that brings technology and data vital to modern parenting, today announced that it has completed its merger with Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation. (NYSE: SBG) (Sandbridge), a special purpose acquisition company. The business combination and concurrent private placement, which were approved by Sandbridges shareholders at its special meeting held on July 14, 2021, provides more than $ 135 million to accelerate the company’s broad product portfolio, deepen penetration and expand globally.
As a result of the transaction, the company was renamed Owlet, Inc., and its Class A common shares and warrants will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbols OWLT and OWLT WS, respectively, on July 16, 2021.
From day one at Owlet, we’ve been committed to helping parents find joy and peace of mind in parenting, informed by technology and health data, said Kurt Workman, Co-Founder and CEO of ‘Owlet. This important transaction further strengthens Owlets’ balance sheet as we continue to grow, execute our vision and establish Owlet as the connected care platform for new families. We reported strong first quarter 2021 results and looked forward to sharing our 2021 second quarter results in August, showing our continued business momentum with year-over-year revenue growth and expansion. of the gross margin.
Owlet has built a connected and accessible nursery ecosystem that brings technology and data vital to modern parenting. The company’s best-selling flagship product, the Owlet Smart Sock baby monitor, uses proprietary and innovative pulse oximetry technology to track a baby’s heart rate, oxygen levels and sleep patterns to to offer parents invaluable peace of mind. The Owlet Smart Sock is part of the Owlets connected product suite, which also includes Owlet Cam and Owlet Dream Lab, which combine to uniquely enable the information parents seek during some of the most crucial moments of the developmental journey. of their child.
The Company continues to seek significant revenue growth opportunities by leveraging its proprietary data to develop its products and services, including a potential suite of recurring telehealth services. Led by a team of forward-thinking founders and seasoned executives, the company targets a large and growing potential market estimated at $ 81 billion by 2025.
The combined company will be led by Kurt Workman as CEO, alongside his highly experienced management team including Kate Scolnick as CFO, Michael Abbott as chairman, Zack Bomsta as CTO, Jordan Monroe as chief innovation officer, Caryn Johnson as chief marketing officer, Abhi Bhatt as senior vice president of products, Jared Anderson as senior vice president of sales and Burc Sahinoglu as vice president president of engineering.
Kurt Workman and Michael Abbott also sit on the combined company’s board of directors alongside Lior Susan, founding partner of Eclipse Ventures, as chairman; Zane Burke, former CEO of Livongo; Ken Suslow, founding managing partner of Sandbridge Capital; Laura Durr, former executive vice president and chief financial officer of Polycom; Amy McCullough, Managing Director of Trilogy Equity Partners; and John Kim, president of Platform & Marketplaces at Expedia.
Advisers
BofA Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to Owlet and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor.
Citigroup served as exclusive capital markets advisor to Sandbridge and Citigroup and BofA Securities served as private placement agents to Sandbridge. Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal counsel to Sandbridge.
About Owlet, Inc.
Owlet, Inc. was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to give parents the right information at the right time, give them more peace of mind, and help them find more joy. in the journey of parenthood. The Owlets digital parenting platform aims to provide parents with real-time data and information to help them feel calmer and more confident. Owlet believes every parent deserves the peace of mind and the opportunity to feel well rested. Owlet also believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life, and is working to develop products to help facilitate that belief.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements, estimates, targets and projections contained in this press release may be considered as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the future financial or operational performance of Owlets. For example, statements regarding the business combination, the competitive environment in which Owlet operates, and the expected future operational and financial performance and market opportunities of Owlet are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as may, should, expect, intend, estimate, anticipate, believe, predict, potential or continue, or the negatives of such terms or their variations or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions which, while believed to be reasonable by Owlet and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected, among other things, by competition, regulatory pathway for Owlet the products and responses of regulatory bodies including the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar regulatory bodies outside the United States, Owlet’s ability to grow and manage its growth in a cost-effective manner, to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and to retain Owlet’s management and key employees; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Owlet will be adversely affected by other economic, commercial, regulatory and / or competitive factors; Owlets expense and profitability estimates; changes in the markets in which Owlet competes; Owlet’s ability to execute its strategic initiatives and continue to innovate its existing products; Owlet’s ability to defend its intellectual property and meet regulatory requirements; the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on Owlets activity; Owlet’s limited operating history; and other risks and uncertainties set out in the section entitled Risk Factors and Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in the Company’s final prospectus / prospectus relating to the business combination.
Sources
2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005903/en/Owlet-the-Connected-Nursery-Ecosystem-Closes-Business-Combination-and-Will-Begin-Trading-Under-the-Ticker-%25E2%2580%259COWLT%25E2%2580%259D-on-the-New-York-Stock-Exchange
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]