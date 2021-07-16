Amazon pilot kills Spider, Tik Tok video goes viralExBulletin





toggle legend TikTok screenshots by NPR

TikTok screenshots by NPR An Amazon delivery driver is now famous in Tik Tok after a video of him killing a spider for a customer gained more than 10 million views on the app. Now the woman from Texas who posted the video is trying to find him to say “Thank you.” @gwenniesanchez, known as Gwen on the app, posted the video on Wednesday. In it, the self-proclaimed “spider hate” shows a message she wrote to her Amazon delivery driver using the company’s special instructions tool, which included one particularly frightening request. “There is a huge spider on my porch that refuses to leave and I’m too scared to go out my front door,” she wrote. “If you could kill the spider for me that would be amazing. Thank you ! The video also shows footage of the spider crawling over the front porch doorbell camera. The arachnid, which several commentators on the video identified as a wolf spider, horrified many viewers with its large size. “It was not a spider. It was a demon from the underworld and I would have burned the whole house,” wrote one commentator. The video, played to the popular Tik Tok song and audio “Bezos I” by comedian Bo Burnham, shows the Amazon delivery driver approaching Gwen’s door with her package. He then turns to look at the walls and removes one of his shoes, which he appears to be using to punch and kill the spider. After ordering another item, Gwen posted another video in which she left a thank you note for the delivery driver. “Hello Amazon! Thanks for killing the spider yesterday!” he read. “You are actually famous for Tik Tok now.” The note also asked if the driver was single and had a Venmo account, two popular questions in the comments section of the video. But Gwen told her viewers that the driver who delivered the package that day was not from Amazon. “Not all heroes wear capes,” wrote one commentator. Another replied: “Some are wearing Amazon shirts.” Josie Fischels is an intern at the News Desk at NPR.

