Why is Lordstown Motors’ stock higher today?

What happened Share of the struggling electric pick-up start-up Lordstown Engines (NASDAQ: RIDE) were trading higher on Thursday. There hasn’t been any bullish news pushing the stock up – and in fact, there’s good reason to believe the stock shouldn’t really go up. Nonetheless, as of 1:30 p.m. EDT today, Lordstown shares were up about 8.7% from Wednesday’s closing price. So what Granted, I don’t understand why auto investors would buy Lordstown shares at these levels. This company’s bull case (as it was) was wrong damaged in recent months. Let’s review: In March, short seller Hindenburg Research alleged that Lordstown (among other things) had exaggerated the number of pre-orders it had for its Endurance van. Lordstown has denied the allegations, but the Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an investigation.

In May, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) unveiled its battery-electric F-150 Lightning, which will arrive next year with performance and features that exceed Endurance – at a lower starting price of over $ 10,000.

unveiled its battery-electric F-150 Lightning, which will arrive next year with performance and features that exceed Endurance – at a lower starting price of over $ 10,000. On June 8, the company filed a revised version of its annual report with the SEC, in which it added (presumably under the direction of its auditors) a so-called “going concern” notice. The advisory is a warning to investors that the company may not have enough cash to survive for another year.

The following Monday, June 14, Lordstown’s independent directors said their investigation revealed Hindenburg’s claim about his pre-orders to be true – and that CEO Steve Burns and CFO Julio Rodriguez had resigned, effective immediately. .

2nd of July, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the company. Do you have the idea? There isn’t much left here. Now what Look, I understand why Lordstown’s actions caused a stir when the company went public amid last year’s PSPC frenzy. Here, the story goes, it’s an electric truck manufacturer with a factory, some level of support from General Motors (NYSE: GM), and thousands of pre-orders for a truck designed around the needs of a large market segment (and possibly early adopters): commercial fleet operators. This all sounded good, at least for those who didn’t understand the dynamics of the U.S. commercial fleet pickup truck market (which is dominated by Ford and GM, both of which have long-standing relationships with fleet customers and extensive service networks already in place). But there isn’t much left of that story, and since Lordstown had a window to launch his pickup and gain market share before Ford and GM and Stellantis‘Ram got into motion on their electric trucks, that window seems to have closed. Negotiate cautiously.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

