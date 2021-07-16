Jeff Bezos chooses 18-year-old Dutch student for Blue Origin Rocket launch





It’s a dream come true! Mr Daemen said in a family press release. I hadn’t counted on that at all until last week, that surprising phone call from Blue Origin. It’s incredibly cool! The flight to and in space only takes 10 minutes, but I already know that it will be the most special 10 minutes of my life. The Blue Origins spacecraft, New Shepard, is designed for brief space tourist flights, similar to Virgin Galactics SpaceShipTwo. But, unlike Virgin Galactics’ spaceplane design, New Shepard is more of a traditional rocket that launches vertically. Near the top of the arc, the capsule, where up to six people sit, separates from the booster. The thruster and capsule sail to an altitude above 62 miles, considered by many to be the limit of space. The landing of the capsules is slowed down by a parachute. On this first flight, there will be four people on board: Mr. Daemen; Mr. Bezos; Mr. Bezos’ brother, Mark; and Mary Wallace Funk, a pilot who in the 1960s was part of a group of women who met the same rigorous criteria that NASA uses to select astronauts. But this was at a time when the space agency had no interest in selecting women as astronauts. At 18, Mr. Daemen will be the youngest person to ever be in space. At 82, Ms. Funk, who goes by the name Wally, will be the oldest. According to the family’s press release, Mr Daemen and his father, Joes Daemen, founder of Somerset Capital Partners in the Netherlands, were intrigued by the possibility of flying. But when the bids started to skyrocket during the auction, we gave up, said Joes Daemen. Blue Origin did not disclose how much the Daemens were paying for the seat; it has yet to publicly announce ticket prices. According to the Daemens, the price is well below the winning bid of $ 28 million. The money they donated will be donated by Blue Origin to a charity that has not yet been determined. On Wednesday, Blue Origin announced that $ 19 million of the winning $ 28 million bid will go to 19 space-related nonprofits, $ 1 million each. The recipients include AstraFemina, a collective of women in science and engineering who aim to serve as role models for girls; the Brook Owens Fellowship, which offers paid internships and scholarships to undergraduate women; and Higher Orbits, an learning lab for high school students. Kitty Bennett contributed research and Claire Moses contributed translation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/15/science/jeff-bezos-oliver-daemen-space.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos