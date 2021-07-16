Business
Sight Sciences and 5 other stocks to open for trade on Thursday
Eye sciences,
the eye-appliance company, conducted a listing of six companies on Thursday on public stock markets. Several of them traded at levels close to or below their IPO prices, highlighting the fact that IPOs do not always generate the quick wins some investors hope.
F45 Training, the fitness franchisor backed by actor Mark Wahlberg, and Membership Collective, parent company of Soho House’s private clubs, have been launched on the New York Stock Exchange. The other four opened on the Nasdaq.
The best performances of the time easily went to Sight Sciences (SGHT), which is developing devices targeting the underlying causes of eye disease. The shares opened at $ 30 and closed at $ 33.50, up $ 9.50 from the offer price.
Sight has two devices: the OMNI Surgical System targets glaucoma, while the TearCare System treats dry eye. In March, the Food and Drug Administration cleared OMNI for expanded use, while TearCare is sold to optometry and ophthalmology practices.
Sight Sciences and Rapid Micro both increased their deal sizes on Wednesday, and prices for both offers were at the top of their expected ranges. Sight had deposited on July 8 to offer 6.98 million shares at $ 20 to $ 23, which he raised to 10 million shares at $ 23 to $ 24 each on Wednesday. The company based in Menlo Park, California ended up selling 10 million shares at $ 24 each.
Several trades Thursday, including Rapid Micro, F45 Training and Phillips Edison, traded dangerously close to their IPO prices. If the shares of an offer fall below its offer price, the trade is considered broken. Rapid Micro stock (ticker: RPID) started at $ 22.50 and traded near its IPO price of $ 20 for much of the day before rebounding in the last hour to end up by 7% of its offer price at $ 21.40.
Rapid Micro raised $ 158.4 million on Wednesday after selling 7.92 million shares at $ 20 each. The company had applied to sell 6 million shares for between $ 18 and $ 20.
Rapid Micro manufactures test devices used by pharmaceutical companies. The company’s Growth Direct platform automates and modernizes the microbial quality control, or MQC, testing process used by pharmaceutical manufacturers to ensure their facilities and products are free from microbial contamination. The Rapids Growth Direct platform eliminates 85% of the steps typically used in MQC and speeds up result times by days, his flyer said.
F45 Training (FXLV) also stayed above the water. The stock opened at $ 17 and closed at $ 16.20, up 20 cents from its offer price.
The fitness company sold approximately 20.3 million shares at $ 16 each, in the middle of its price range of $ 15 to $ 17.
Founded in 2013, F45 offers 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit and functional training. The workouts are aimed at consumers who want an affordable alternative to individual personal training. F45 operates on a nearly 100% franchise model and has sold 2,801 franchises in 63 countries. In March 2019, Wahlberg and FOD Capital, a family office, took a minority stake in F45. MWIG, backed by Wahlberg and FOD, will own almost 29% of F45 after the IPO, according to a prospectus.
Phillips Edison (PECO) started at $ 28 and ended at $ 27.83, down 17 cents from its IPO price. The company raised $ 476 million after selling 17 million shares at $ 28 each, the low end of its price range of $ 28 to $ 31.
Phillips is an in-house managed real estate investment trust that owns and operates neighborhood and community shopping centers anchored in grocery stores. It has stakes in 300 shopping centers as of March 31 according to a prospectus.
Sera Prognostics (SERA), the women’s healthcare company, also fell below its offer price. The stock opened at $ 15.01 and ended at $ 11.90, down nearly 26% from its IPO price.
Sera, which calls itself the Pregnancy Society, seeks to improve maternal and newborn health at a lower cost. Her PreTRM test predicts the risk of preterm delivery.
Anthem
(ticker: ANTM), the country’s second-largest health insurer, will make PreTRM available to eligible pregnant members under a multi-year contract, the flyer says.Sera sold about 4.7 million shares at $ 16 each, the midpoint of its $ 15 to $ 17 range.
Collective Membership Group
(MCG) also got off to a dismal start. The stock opened at $ 13.15 and closed at $ 12.66, or nearly 10% of its offer price.
Soho House’s parent company raised $ 420 million after sell 30 million shares at $ 14, the low end of its $ 14 to $ 16 range.
The first Soho House, a private members-only club, was founded in 1995. Membership Collective has grown to include 30 Soho Houses as of July 4, nine Soho Works which are member-only workspaces, and the Ned in London and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Greece. The company has more than 119,000 members, most of them, or 111,300, with Soho House. It costs around $ 3,400 for an annual US Every House subscription, which gives guests access to all homes in the world, a flyer says.
Write to Luisa Beltran at [email protected]
