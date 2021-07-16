Who is Oliver Daeman, Jeff Bezos’ space companion?

Jeff Bezos has finalized the manifesto for his company’s first passenger flight into space, and it’s a rather unusual group.

Theres Bezos himself, the richest person in the world, who sold part of his Amazon stock to fund his space business, Blue Origin. His brother, Mark, with whom he wished to share the experience. Wally Funk, an 82-year-old American pilot who in the early 1960s passed the same training tests designed for male astronauts, but was rejected by NASA. And Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old Dutchman who just graduated from high school last year.

When they take off on Tuesday, they will each fulfill a personal dream, but as a crew they are making history: No group like this has ever been to space together before. Even the participants of the most diverse missions to the International Space Station have much more in common than this quartet. They were all professional astronauts, with comparable ages, backgrounds, and even temperaments, given that would-be astronauts must undergo psychological exams before getting the job. The motley crew of Blue Origins’ first passenger flight seem closer to a cast of quirky characters reunited for a wacky adventure: Si The breakfast club had the brain, the sportsman, the basket, the princess and the criminal, this Blue Origin robbery has the boss, the attendant, the real deal and the child.

Read: Jeff Bezos Has Reached Final Form

The passengers will fly aboard a rocket called New Shepard, named after Alan Shepard, the first American to reach space, and they will follow a similar trajectory in space. They will soar into the sky over the West Texas desert, cross the hazy border between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space, and bask in a few minutes of weightlessness, before descending in parachute. Blue Origin performed 15 test flights of the New Shepard rocket, but never flew the vehicle with people on board.

Among the passengers on Bezoss’s first flight, Daemen might be the most unexpected choice. In fact, Daemen was not supposed to be on this flight. Blue Origin had held an auction for one of the seats on the flight, resulting in a record auction of $ 28 million. But the company said today that the winner, whose name has not been released, decided to skip that particular flight and leave later, citing scheduling conflicts. the Netherlands. (Blue Origin said the teenager was participating in the auction, but did not disclose the cost of the seat.)

Daemen and Funk, as Blue Origin pointed out in its announcement, represent the youngest and oldest astronauts to travel in space. But describing them by age alone eludes the very different paths they’ve taken to get there. Funk is an aviation legend who endured more difficult tests than John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, and waited 60 years for that time. Daemen is a teenager who took a year off to earn his pilot’s license, and the son of a private equity executive.

Read: The era of space travel has arrived

According to Blue Origin, Daemen has been fascinated by space and rockets since the age of 4. A lot of people could say the same about themselves as children, but they usually had to wait until they were older and more qualified to go to school themselves. middle age of NASA astronauts, for example, are 34 years old and most have advanced degrees. Daemen represents a new class of astronauts; in the years to come, as private companies like Blue Origin, Richard Bransons Virgin Galactic and Elon Musks SpaceX turn people into astronauts more easily than government agencies like NASA can, the distance between a childhood dream and reality is called to shrink.

Expect more space crews like the one at Blue Origin, filled with an assortment of very wealthy individuals and the people they choose to go with them. Jared Isaacman, a 38-year-old tech entrepreneur, is set to fly into space aboard a SpaceX vehicle this fall, and he will bring three more with hima medical assistant who inspired him, an engineer who was lucky in the Isaacmans draw, and a geoscientist who won the Isaacmans business competition. A Japanese billionaire has already put money for a future SpaceX trip to the moon, and he has promised to bring with him people from all walks of life. The rules on who can become an astronaut have changed, and the new good things are money and luck. The golden age of American spaceflight, the lunar missions that inspired Bezos to embark on this venture have given us a uniform set of space travelers, military test pilots with trendy cuts. The golden age of space tourism could give us something much more haphazard.