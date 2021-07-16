18-year-old to join Jeff Bezos on Blue Origin space flightExBulletin





toggle legend Blue Origin

Blue Origin A year after graduating from high school, Oliver Daemen will become the first paying customer to fly the New Shepard spacecraft, Blue Origin announced Thursday. Daemen, 18, took a year off before starting university in the Netherlands. He will now make history as the youngest person to fly in space, after the first winner of a seat auction on the suborbital flight had to step down due to scheduling conflicts. “I’m super excited to go to space”, Daemen said in a video posted on social networks. “I’ve dreamed of this all my life.” Tuesday’s flight will also feature Wally Funk, 82, older than Daemen, who is now back in the early 1960s when she first trained to be an astronaut. If all goes according to plan, Funk will rewrite history as the oldest person to fly in space, while Daemen sets the new mark for the youngest person to reach space. Over the past year, Daemen has been working hard to obtain his private pilot license, according to a statement from Blue Origin. In the fall he is expected to start classes at Utrecht University, where he will study physics and innovation management. The upcoming launch will bring New Shepard’s first human-crewed space flight. For the trip, Daemen and Funk will join Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark Bezos. Daemen’s father is Joes Daemen, founder and CEO of Dutch investment firm Somerset Capital Partners. Elder Daemen initially secured a seat for his son on New Shepard’s second flight, media reported RTL News. After receiving a surprise call indicating that a seat had opened during the trip, Daemen the Younger is now on his way to Texas to prepare for Tuesday’s launch, the site adds. Few details have been released on the winner of the auction for New Shepard’s fourth seat, which has requested to remain anonymous, according to Blue Origin. The space company claims the person “chose to fly on a future New Shepard mission due to scheduling conflicts.” The mystery bidder won the auction for the trip last month, offering to pay some $ 28 million to participate in the brief space trip. “The mission is expected to last around 11 minutes,” as NPR’s Avie Schneider reported. “That comes down to $ 2.545 million per minute. Or $ 42,424 per second.”

