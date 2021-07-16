Business
Options announces access to Cboe Europe Derivatives
NEW YORK & LONDON & AMSTERDAM – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Options, the leading provider of cloud-based managed services for global financial markets, today announced it will facilitate access to Cboe Europe Derivatives, a new Amsterdam-based equity derivatives exchange launched by Cboe plus late this year. This access will be available to clients in addition to Options ‘existing connectivity to Cboes’ US and European equity markets.
By connecting to Cboe Europe, one of the largest truly pan-European stock market operators, Options will be able to provide its clients with ultra-low latency access to market data and order routing services through data centers. Cboes in Equinixs LD3 and LD4 campus. The extension of this connectivity to Cboe Europe Derivatives, which is should launch on Monday 6the September 2021, subject to regulatory approval, reinforces Options’ commitment to providing its clients with the fastest and most comprehensive access on the market.
Micah Kroeze, Senior Vice President, Product Management, said: “We are delighted to facilitate access to Cboe Europe Derivatives trading and market data. This is the latest development in the Options relationship with Cboe, following our 2020 announcement of seller status registered on the European stock market Cboes and a pre-existing partnership to provide connectivity to US Cboes equity markets across the industry. This additional connectivity will provide our clients with first-class access to a modern, dynamic pan-European equity derivatives exchange that prioritizes onscreen liquidity.
Stephen Dorrian, Senior Director, Head of European Market Data, Cboe Europe, said: We are delighted to expand our connectivity relationship with Options. Its services are used by many of our trading participants, and we are delighted to be able to use them to facilitate access to Cboe Europe Derivatives and the tremendous benefits it will bring to the European derivatives market.
Today’s news is the latest in a series of strategic developments for Options, including the recent acquisition of Fixnetix of DXC Technology, appointment of Jake beeman as director of strategy, realization of SOC compliance for a decade and a victory in the Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data category at the recent TradingTech Insights USA Awards.
About options (www.options-it.com):
Options Technology is the # 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global capital market companies, supporting their operations and ecosystems.
Founded in 1993, the company began life as a technology service provider for hedge funds. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to more than 200 companies worldwide, providing an agile and scalable platform in an investment bank-grade cybersecurity wrapper. .
Options clients include the world’s leading investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading companies, market makers, brokers / traders, private equity firms and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well positioned to serve their clients onsite and remotely.
In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment of Abry Partners, an industry-focused private equity firm based in Boston. This investment has allowed Options to significantly accelerate its growth strategy to invest more in its technology platform and expand its reach into the world’s major financial centers.
The options were named among the The UK’s top growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 ranking of the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200.
To learn more about the options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.
About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)
Abry is one of the most experienced and successful industry private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the company has completed more than $ 82 billion in leveraged transactions and other private placements or preferred shares. Currently, the company manages over $ 5.0 billion of capital in its active funds.
