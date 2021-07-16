CNN Business Nightcap: Someone Spent $ 28 Million To Go To Space But Bails Out Because Busy





We have yet another private space mission from a mega-billionaire to look forward to next week, and there is already some pre-flight drama.

Passengers on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin trip were to include Jeff himself, his brother, an 82-year-old pilot named Wally Funk, and an anonymous bidder who paid $ 28 million for a seat.

But this mysterious caddy is stepping down at the last minute, Blue Origin said, due to “scheduling conflicts.” (OKAY, really But? Couldn’t you clear the bridge for a day to get into space? We don’t buy it.)

THE FOURTH PASSENGER The loss of this person is the gain of a Dutch teenager. The seat will be occupied by Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old high school graduate from the Netherlands, who will become the youngest person to go to space. (It will be a helluvian icebreaker at your first college party, Oli.) Blue Origin is not disclosing what Daemen paid for the seat. But a person familiar with the matter said the ride was bought for him by his father, Joes Daemen, CEO of investment firm Somerset Capital Partners. (You will Probably I want to leave that part of the story, Oli.) RELATED: Bezos donates $ 200 million to the Smithsonian, the largest gift the museum has received since its founding in 1846. NUMBER OF THE DAY 9% Oatly’s stock fell more than 9% on Thursday after a hedge fund, Spruce Point Capital, accused the company of overstating its earnings and misleading investors over its sustainability claims. Oatly dismissed the claims, but the report sent the shares to trade just above $ 18 at noon, their lowest level since the Swedish company went public in May. HAZARDOUS MATERIAL It’s high season at the beach, so maybe you just spent $ 20 on chic sunscreen at the drugstore. You don’t want to skimp on something as important as sunscreen – after all, you are protecting your body from carcinogenic UV rays and if you splurge on the right things you will probably want to use it more and thus become a one of those people with their great life together, someone who eats salads and always does their dishes right away and has extra sunscreen in their bag in case someone forgets to bring some … Anyway, yeah, go ahead and throw those sunscreens away, it turns out the cancer risk was in the bottles from the start. Johnson & Johnson is recalling five of its Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreens because they found low levels of benzene in them. Benzene is a carcinogen that “could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure.” Labels to look for: Neutrogena Beach Defense, Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport, Neutrogena Invisible Daily, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer and Aveeno Protect + Refresh. QUOTE OF THE DAY “We know Clippy can be polarizing.” Microsoft Creative Director Claire Anderson, known internally as an emoji-ologist Remember Clippy, that annoying little anthropomorphic paperclip that appeared in your Word document and disturbed your thinking? Well, Clippy is back. Microsoft had put it out of its misery in 2007, but the company decided to spark an entire generation by bringing Clippy back as a new emoji in all of its apps. Like Outlook needs one more unnecessary thing to ruin my day. RELATED: Researchers Say These Three Emoji Are The Most Popular On The Planet. WHAT ELSE HAPPENS The american government Amazon is suing to prevent third-party retailers from selling a range of items, including children’s pajamas that could catch on fire and carbon monoxide alarms that might not alert you to carbon monoxide. Facebook said he disrupted a group of Iranian hackers who created fake social media profiles and sent targeted malicious links in an attempt to spy on Western defense contractors and military personnel. Netflix plans to offer video games on its service within the next year, according to Bloomberg. The salad bar of the grocery store a relic of pre-pandemic life that was seldom satisfied but almost always sufficient in a pinch might never return. Do you like the nightcap? Register now here and you’ll get all of that, plus some fun stuff we loved about the internet, right in your inbox every night. (OK, most nights we believe in a four-day week here.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/15/business/nightcap-bezos-space-oatly-sunscreen-recall/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos