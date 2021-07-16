Energy efficiency and climate justice

Sponsor: Climate Action Campaign

Register now

Exposure to pollution and lack of access to clean, affordable energy solutions have created economic and health disparities, especially in black, brown, indigenous and low-income communities. What are the Biden administration’s policy priorities for environmental justice and pollution-free energy infrastructure? And how do we make sure all Americans have access to clean air, clean water, and sustainable housing?

La Colline will bring together sustainable energy advocates and experts for an in-depth discussion on environmental justice and climate priorities.

Thursday July 29

1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

Loudspeakers:

  • Kim foreman, Executive Director, Environmental Health Surveillance
  • Ben Skip, Senior Director, Access to Energy and Equity, Soft Energy

Additional speakers to be announced.

Moderator:

  • Steve clemons, Editor-in-Chief, The Hill

Questions for our speakers? Join the conversation using@TheHillEventsand #TheHillClimate
SPONSOR

nctas

President Biden signed an executive order in January creating the Justice initiative. This commitment will offer underprivileged communities 40% of the benefits of federal investments to fight climate change, sending a strong signal that these communities will not be left behind in a clean energy economy.

Leadership from Congress and the Administration is needed to make significant investments in clean energy and infrastructure and to advance true environmental justice while protecting our health and rebuilding our economy.

Learn about justice, the policies needed to invest in our communities and how the Climate Action Campaign ispush Congresstake bold and ambitious action.