Hong Kong Stock Exchange issues revised enforcement policy

Herbert Smith Freehills partners explain the implications of the updated Hong Kong Stock Exchange policy statement on the application of listing rules.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has updated its policy statement on the application of the rating rules, emphasizing as one of its key priorities the empowerment of those responsible for carrying out their duties in relation to rating matters. In addition to its previous focus on internal controls, the Exchange now also includes a corporate culture and attitude towards compliance and corporate governance as important concepts underlying its enforcement decisions.

The policy statement contains important messages for boards of directors and senior management of listed companies about the regulatory expectations of those responsible for compliance with listing rules. Recent stock exchange enforcement actions have examined the conduct of board directors at the time of rule violations and whether they have exercised the necessary skill, care and diligence. In 2020, the number of investigations involving administrative functions rose to 98 cases, down from 82 the previous year. Investigations of inaccurate, incomplete or misleading information in corporate communications have also increased (from 17 in 2019 to 21 in 2020), as have cases of non-compliance with procedural requirements for notifiable or related transactions. (going from 40 surveys in 2019 to 58 in 2020).

To avoid the risk of enforcement action, it is more important than ever that the boards of directors of listed companies put in place and monitor the internal controls necessary to ensure effective compliance with listing rules. Good corporate governance and a culture of compliance driven by the board of directors are now firmly expected by regulators.

Main priorities for the application of the Stock Exchange, as stated in the general policy statement

The Exchange will take into account a series of factors (including those set out in its sanctions statement discussed below) in determining the appropriate regulatory response to a violation of the Listing Rules. In the policy statement, the Exchange sets out three key concepts underlying its execution decisions. It is important that listed companies and their directors and officers are aware of this and ensure that they meet the required regulatory standards and expectations:

1. Responsibility

The Stock Exchange will target the people responsible for ensuring compliance with the listing rules. The primary responsibility rests with the directors, but enforcement actions could also be taken against others, for example senior management, when they cause by act or omission, or knowingly participate in a violation of the listing rules. Directors should note in particular the following key points:

Directors should make their best efforts to ensure that the listed company complies with the Listing Rules.

Non-executive directors (including independent non-executive directors) share responsibility for ensuring compliance with the rules. Like executive directors, they must take an active interest in the affairs of the company to gain a general understanding and, most importantly, to follow up on any untoward items that come their way. They are expected to exercise independent judgment in decision-making and are expected to bring their skills, expertise and varied backgrounds and qualifications to the board.

Delegation will often not be sufficient to carry out a person’s functions, especially if it is unquestionably invoked. Directors are expected to oversee and maintain an ongoing interest in matters that have been delegated.

Directors should seek professional advice as needed, but should exercise an inquiring mind when evaluating that advice. Directors should use their own wisdom, experience and independent judgment.

2. Controls and culture

Listed companies must implement appropriate and effective internal controls to ensure regulatory compliance. Compliance and corporate governance should be embedded in the culture of the company and highlighted at the director and senior management levels. Key points to note include:

Risk management and internal controls must be in place to ensure compliance with the rules.

Systems should be regularly reviewed to ensure that they remain effective.

Directors should receive regular briefings and professional development covering not only the business and its operations, but also their legal and regulatory responsibilities and those relating to the business and governance policies of the company.

Businesses must keep appropriate books and records as part of their control systems.

3. Cooperation

Listed companies and their directors must cooperate with the stock exchange. This includes the obligation to provide information reasonably requested in connection with an investigation of any alleged violation of the listing rules. Key points to note include:

The information provided to the Exchange must be complete, accurate and up to date.

Any non-cooperation, lack of response or provision of misleading information will be considered serious misconduct and will result in the imposition of the most severe penalties.

Declaration of execution sanctions

The Bourse has also updated its declaration of execution sanctions to reflect recent rule changes to strengthen its disciplinary powers and sanctions which came into effect on July 3, 2021 (see our bulletin for more details).

The Execution Sanctions Statement sets out the general principles and factors that the Exchange applies in determining the appropriate sanctions for breach of listing rules.

As general principles, the sanctions imposed by the Exchange serve a number of purposes, including protecting the public and the market, deterring new offenses (or others from engaging in similar behavior), and improving corporate governance. ‘business. The Bourse will take into account the circumstances of the offense, the seriousness of the fault and any relevant mitigating or aggravating factors. Repeated faults are treated more severely, as are cases where there has been an intentional, willful or reckless disregard of the scoring rules.

The Statement of Execution Sanctions sets out a list of factors that the Exchange will consider in determining the appropriate sanction. These cover a variety of aspects, including the company’s compliance history, whether the misconduct was an isolated incident, whether steps were taken to remedy the violations or prevent recurrence, and whether the conduct has occurred. damaged (or had the potential to damage) the reputation of the Stock Exchange or the integrity of the market.

There are also a number of overlapping enforcement policy themes that companies should consider. These include whether reasonable reliance has been placed on independent professional advice, whether there is a good culture for compliance, and whether the company or party concerned has fully assisted or cooperated with the Exchange in the process. part of the investigation.

Key points to remember for listed companies, directors and senior management

Listed companies can minimize the risk of serious enforcement action in the event of a violation of listing rules by ensuring that they have the necessary policies, systems and procedures in place to meet the regulatory expectations and standards set out above. . In particular, directors and senior management must ensure that they perform their duties properly. They must devote sufficient attention to the board of directors and exercise critical thinking and independent judgment when making decisions. Boards of directors must incorporate a culture of compliance and uphold high standards of corporate governance.

Early self-declaration and full cooperation with the Exchange in the event of a violation of listing rules is also essential.

–

This article was first published by Herbert Smith Freehills partners Matt Emsley, Hannah Cassidy, Tom Chau and Isaac Chen.









