Mac and cheese ice cream is here, but do we need it? : NPR





toggle legend The Kraft Heinz Company.

The Kraft Heinz Company. Macaroni and cheese. It’s cheese, it’s creamy, it’s hot and smooth. Oh, one more thing now is ice cream flavor. And many people ask: Why? “We are living in the last days,” comedian Josh Pray said. on Youtube. “Is that a terrible idea? Absolutely. Should it have been done? My God no. It came from the mind of a first grader.” The limited-edition flavor, created for National Macaroni & Cheese Day by Kraft Macaroni & Cheese and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, hit stores on Wednesday. He’s received his fair share of public outcry on social media, but the cold, cheesy treat is still out of print almost everywhere. The companies “wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese that we all grew up with,” said Emily Violett, senior associate brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Press release. The ice cream is gluten free and carries with it the iconic yellow-orange color of Kraft Mac & Cheese. Van Leeuwen sells it for $ 12 a pint alongside its other flavors, which include Earl Gray tea ice cream and a variety of other vegan options. At least he did it before his site crushed due to the number of people trying to buy it. “It’s definitely cheesy,” said Eater writer Amy McCarthy on the morning edition of NPR. “It’s kinda awesome, a bit salty, a bit sweet. But overall I would just say it kind of comes together. It’s very creamy and buttery and it’s a lot better than you would expect. think. “ But despite many great reviews, much of the internet is not so keen on trying the unique flavor. One thing is for sure though, this is the perfect excuse to feel like a kid again this summer. Josie Fischels is an intern at the News Desk at NPR.

