Ice cream flavor and texture: ShortwaveExBulletin

Westend61 / Getty Images / Westend61 The average American eats more than 22 pounds of ice cream and frozen treats per year, according to the International Dairy Association (We at Short Wave don’t think that’s enough!). Flavors range from classic vanilla and chocolate to daring jalapeo and cicadas. For the ice cream scientist Dr Maya Warren flavor is only part of the appeal of ice cream. “It’s such a sensational experience because it’s not just about the flavor itself,” she says. “Some ice cream products may have more air, some may have less air, some may have a little coarser texture, some may have some sort of weaker texture. Some may have a fuller texture.” Part of the fun is how the ice cream is made and which ingredients to use. Each component or step in the process changes the microstructure of ice cream and ultimately what we taste and feel in our mouths. So, in today’s episode, Emily Kwong chats with Short Wave producer Thomas Lu about some of the processes that create the texture of ice cream and how that texture plays into our enjoyment. delicious treat. Ice cream recipe in a bag One gallon zip bag

A quarter zip bag

One half and half cup (or equal parts milk and cream)

1 tablespoon of sugar

1.5 teaspoons of vanilla extract

3 cups of ice

cup of kosher salt (or ice cream salt – the coarser the grain, the better) Mix half and half, sugar and vanilla extract together Pour this mixture into the quarter-sized bag and seal, making sure to expel the air. Put aside. Fill the gallon-sized bag with 3 cups of ice, about half the bag Sprinkle with kosher salt Place the smaller bag inside the larger bag. Again, squeeze out the air and seal. With a towel or oven mitts, hold the bag and shake for about 10-15 minutes. Check the ice cream mixture regularly to make sure it is firming up. Otherwise, add more ice and salt. Once the ice cream mixture is firm or close to the consistency of ice cream, your sachet ice cream is ready to enjoy. You can follow Thomas on twitter @thomasuylu and Emilie @ emilykwong1234. Email the show with any suggestions or thoughts to [email protected] This episode was reported and produced by Thomas Lu with assistance from Rebecca Ramirez, edited by Gisele Grayson and verified by Indi Khera. The sound engineer for this episode was Gilly Moon.

