Philadelphia school officials face community questions over start-time upheaval

Before the pandemic, schools in Philadelphia had 28 different start times, Danielle Floyd, general manager of transportation, told parents and community members during a district webinar on Wednesday.

Student trips could take up to 90 minutes and late buses were common, she said. In the last full school year in person, the district has transported 41,000 students from district, charter and private schools as required by state law on 2,000 routes to 500 different locations in Philadelphia and the surrounding counties.

In 2019, authorities began the complicated process of normalizing schedules into a more manageable order.

But the pandemic has changed everything. More than 300 bus drivers have retired or quit in the past 19 months, Floyd said.

With a significant reduction in staff, we simply didn’t have enough staff to operate at a pre-pandemic level without increasing commute times for students, she said.

Last week, the district unveiled a new bell schedule with three main start times at 7:30 a.m., 8:15 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. The backlash was immediate on the part of parents, principals and teachers.

On Wednesday, Floyd and Evelyn Nuez, Head of Schools, answered questions from the community via two webinars.

What this model allows is to use a vehicle up to three times a day, Floyd said. In the event of a breakdown or unforeseen absence of the driver, buses that do not run on a regular route can be quickly dispatched, she said. The new schedule will also allow for consistent cleaning of areas with high bus traffic between trips.

In response to complaints about the start time changes, the district presented the new policy as an effort to create experiences that best meet the educational needs of all students and effectively meet our operational needs.

Nuez said he realized there were issues with the new schedule, not the least of which was most high schools starting at 7:30 a.m., but they said it was the best they could do this year.

More frustrating for some parents, most students transported by the district by bus, van or taxi do not even make it to schools in the district.

Of the 41,000 students the district transports each day, only 13,500 attend district-run schools, district officials confirmed. The rest attend charter and private schools.

They’re rearranging the entire schedule of a tiny minority of students, said parent Stephanie King.

State law requires the district to transport students in grades one through six to schools up to 10 miles outside of town. Eligible students must live more than a mile and a half from the school they are attending. Older students receive free SEPTA key cards to use public buses, trolleys and trains.

State law requires school districts to provide transportation for students from charter schools who meet the criteria. It does not require districts to provide transportation for its own students, but if it does, it must also transport students in private schools, the law says.

Floyd and Nuez said the bells schedule changes were made in consultation with principals and school communities, although principals union leader Robin Cooper said school principals were blinded by the decision to only offer three primary start times to schools – resulting in many schools changing their beginnings.

Many complaints have been about the earlier high school start times, most of which are scheduled for 7:30 a.m. This goes against the opinion of the American Association of Pediatrics, which calls adolescent sleep deprivation a public health problem.

Nuez said the district’s long-term goal was to follow science for optimal learning conditions in scheduling, but explained that this year it was not possible.

Most high school students don’t take yellow buses, so several webinar attendees asked why they had to start so early. Floyd said this was because Philadelphia had a transient population.

Students can enroll at any time later in the year, which may require transportation, and it would be difficult to change the schedule mid-year, she said.

Officials were also aware that many older students had jobs after high school and were responsible for picking up their younger siblings, Nuez said.

We have made these changes for the coming year, but starting in late September, we will continue to host forums like this with various stakeholders to start planning early for the 2022-2023 school year. she declared. If we work together we can understand this.

Schools are scheduled to start on August 31. Start times were posted to the website last week and then removed. Thursday morning they had not been updated.