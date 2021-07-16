Hot Hong Kong market sees busiest day for IPOs in six months

HONG KONG – Hong Kong had its busiest day for initial public offerings in six months on Friday, bolstering the city’s role as a listing venue as regulators in China and the United States put the brakes on foreign IPOs by continental companies.

Five companies are starting to be listed on the city’s stock exchange, after raising a total of $ 630 million, marking the most important day for IPOs since January 8.

Newcomers include clinical trials firm Kindstar Globalgene Technology, pearlescent pigment maker Global New Material International Holding, property managers Kangqiao Service Group and Ronshine Service Holding, and China General Education Group.

Global New Material has increased by 20% compared to its offer price at the start of the session. The other four newbies, however, were trading slightly below their IPO level.

Thirteen companies have evaluated Hong Kong’s bids so far this month, already the most since January, according to Dealogic data.

Hong Kong has hosted new listings worth $ 32.5 billion so far this year, almost all from Chinese companies, up from $ 19.2 billion in the first seven months of 2020, according to the data. The continued momentum and investor appetite comes as China clamps down on overseas listings – to deter companies from selling stocks in the United States – and strengthens the selection of listings on local stock exchanges.

“We continue to see strong supply and resulting demand from investors for IPOs in Hong Kong,” said Jan Metzger, Citigroup’s head of banking, capital markets and advice for Asia. -Peaceful. “There is a strong pipeline of transactions across all industries. Our clients focus on the fundamentals. Hong Kong remains an attractive IPO destination for many of our clients. “

The US financial markets have an advantage in the scale and diversity of their investor base and the number of comparable companies. But Hong Kong is an attractive alternative given Beijing’s crackdown, Hong Kong stock exchange reforms and plentiful liquidity in the city, analysts and investors say.

Hong Kong will be crucial as starving tech and biotech companies search for capital.

About 70 healthcare companies have raised more than $ 50 billion on the city’s stock exchange, making it the second-largest fundraising center for biotech companies behind New York, said Nicolas Aguzin, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing, which manages the exchange.

The stock market has become a hub for companies in the new economy, he said, with those stocks producing a third of the capitalization of all stocks on the stock exchange, up from 4% three years earlier.

“You can see the spectacular growth of new economy companies in the exchange,” Aguzin said. “Everyone knows that companies want to be where their peers are. This factor is already “attracting” players from the region, including Southeast Asia, he said.

The exchange was reviewing 179 listing applications as of June 30, with 41 applications filed last month alone, according to its website. Beijing’s crackdown on US listings of Chinese companies could redirect much of the flow to Hong Kong.

NetEase’s music streaming unit has filed for an IPO in Hong Kong. Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime and Tencent Music Entertainment, which is already listed on the New York Stock Exchange, are preparing to list in the city, according to people familiar with the plans.

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing’s share price has jumped 10% since July 1, when China unveiled the regulatory crackdown, just days after the Didi Global ridesharing listing in New York. In comparison, the stock market’s Hang Seng index fell 3% over the same period.

Beijing said on Saturday that companies with data on more than one million users must now apply for cybersecurity approval when seeking overseas listings – a move that would encompass nearly all applicants for the listing. on the offshore stock market.

Chinese medical data group LinkDoc Technology called off its US IPO at the last minute in response to regulatory changes. Chinese fitness app Keep, backed by SoftBank Group, followed, according to the Financial Times, as did e-commerce startup Meicai, the South China Morning Post reported, and Manycore Tech, according to The Information.

But Jianzhi Education Technology Group, which provides an e-learning platform and educational content in China, filed its request with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

The United States has also raised barriers to new listings over the past year. Chinese companies will ultimately face delisting if they do not share their audit records with U.S. regulators, a pending rule that will cover virtually all Chinese companies listed in the U.S. due to Beijing’s demands.

President Joe Biden has also stepped up the pressure on Beijing. Biden last month signed an executive order barring U.S. residents and entities from investing in 59 Chinese companies, alleging ties to the Chinese military. Chinese telecommunications companies, including China Mobile, have been delisted from the US stock exchanges.

Pressure from Washington accelerated pressure from companies to undertake a second listing in Hong Kong as radiation protection. Chinese companies listed in the United States, including Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com and Baidu, have raised more than $ 37 billion since late 2019 via new listings in Hong Kong, according to data compiled by Nikkei Asia.

“The Hong Kong IPO market for the second half of 2021 is looking promising,” said Benson Wong, head of PwC’s Hong Kong entrepreneurial group. “Investment sentiment in the Hong Kong IPO market is expected to continue to improve. We expect the strong demand for IPO fundraising to continue.”