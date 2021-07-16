Business
New York Stock Exchange listing sees F45 valued at over US $ 1.5 billion
Australian company F45 Training has made a spectacular debut on the New York Stock Exchange with a value of around $ 2 billion ($ 1.46 billion) at the close of business.
Making its market debut yesterday (July 15) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol FXLV, the initial public offering of 20.3 million shares was priced at $ 16 a share and after fluctuations, it closed at $ 16.20, a gain of 1.3%. on the offer price.
Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg, who invested in F45 in 2019, was on the NYSE floor at the start of trading, telling CNBC “the energy (in our gyms) is absolutely incredible.”
Wahlberg, known for his fitness regimen, went on to tell CNBC why he liked the company’s approach, adding that “die-hard fitness enthusiasts who don’t have the schedule, have to do it in the middle. at night or early in the morning, I don’t want to get on a bike. That’s fine. But eventually, it gets stagnant and boring.
“You want to be there with the energy of the people who work with you, by your side, inspire you, push you and support you.”
Founded in Sydney 2013, Australia, F45 Training offers 45-minute functional workouts in the studio and at home for people of all fitness levels. It features new workouts every day, inspired by a database of over 3,900 high-intensity interval training exercises that include both cardio and resistance.
The company currently has 1,555 studios and 2,801 franchises in 63 countries, and ultimately aims to have more than 23,000 studios worldwide.
Wahlberg went on to say Scream Box “People of any fitness level can come in and exercise, and I’ve never seen this before.
“Someone who is clearly at the start of their fitness journey trains with someone who is an elite athlete and who is able to do the same exercises, where they are modified, never the same exercise two time. It is absolutely fantastic.
Image: Mark Wahlberg (left) and Adam Gilchrist, managing director of F45, on the New York Stock Exchange yesterday. Credit: Source: NYSE
