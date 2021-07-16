Paytm files for $ 2.2 billion IPO – TechCrunch





Digital payments giant Paytm, one of India’s most valuable startups, plans to raise up to $ 2.2 billion in initial public offering, he said Friday in draft documents submitted to the country’s market regulator. The Noida-based company – backed by Alibaba, Berkshire Hathaway and SoftBank among others – mentionned(PDF) It will issue new shares worth $ 1.1 billion and offer a sale value of $ 1.1 billion. The startup, which competes with PhonePe and Google Pay in the world’s second largest internet market, plans to use the new $ 577 million capital to expand its payment service offering and around $ 269 million to launch. new initiatives and explore acquisition opportunities, he said. Paytm, which was launched in 2009 to help users easily make digital payments from their phones and top up credit, has expanded to a wide range of services over the past decade. Today, it operates a payment gateway, e-commerce marketplace, ticket booking and also sells insurance and digital gold. In many of the categories in which it operates, Paytm is a market leader. The startup, formerly known as One97 Communications and last valued at $ 16 billion, the platform has garnered more than 333 million users, including 114.3 million annual transactions, and has integrated over than 21 million traders, she told newspapers today. (Paytm was until recently the most valued startup in India. Edtech giant Byju’s now holds the tent position.) “We have created a payments-based super-app through which we offer our consumers innovative and intuitive digital products and services,” describes Vijay Shekhar Sharma. “We offer our consumers a wide selection of payment options on the Paytm app, which include (i) Paytm payment instruments, which allow them to use digital wallets, sub-wallets, bank accounts, immediate purchase and wealth management. accounts and (ii) the main third-party instruments, such as debit and credit cards and net banking ”, Paytm’s IPO plans come at a time when the pandemic has fueled India’s digital economy and local stock exchanges are showing a growing appetite for mainstream tech stocks. Indian food delivery giant Zomato’s $ 1.3 billion IPO this week took only hours to be fully subscribed by retail and anchor investors. Much hinges on a successful IPO of Paytm, one of India’s most famous startups, which recorded a consolidated loss of $ 233.6 million for the fiscal year ended March this year, compared to $ 404 million a year ago. Earlier this week, Sequoia-backed Paytm rival MobiKwik also filed for an IPO, in which it seeks to raise around $ 250 million. Flipkart, the SoftBank-backed e-commerce giant that raised $ 3.6 billion at a valuation of $ 37.6 billion earlier this week, insurance aggregator PolicyBazaar, makeup retailer Nykaa and the Delivery startup Delhivery, which announced a $ 100 million investment from FedEx on Friday, could also be in the next three or four quarters. Bankers and analysts are bullish on Paytm, whose mobile wallet business has faltered in recent years as UPI – a bank-backed payments framework in India – has found takers in Google, PhonePe and others and stormed the market. But Paytm has rebounded, analysts say. With the advent of the UPI, there was a growing narrative that questioned the market leadership of Paytms, analysts wrote, referring to the exponential growth of the payment stack being developed by retail banks in India which has been adopted by several companies, including Google and PhonePe (as well as Paytm), and which has somewhat reduced the attractiveness of mobile wallets in India, ”Bernstein analysts wrote in a recent report to clients. However, under the hood, Paytm is the leader in merchant payments and has built an ecosystem of synergistic fintech industries around its super-app. The ecosystem covers payments (wallet / UPI), acquisition of a full suite of merchants, credit technology, digital banking, wealth management and insurance technology. We believe the battle for super apps in India is not a winner, but a game of execution, business development and creating a superior customer experience with ecosystem integration, analysts added. by Bernstein.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/07/15/paytm-files-for-2-2-billion-ipo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos