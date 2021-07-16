Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing for Its Initial Public Offering | Business





SALT LAKE CITY – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 15, 2021– Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (Bridge) today announced the price of its initial public offering of 18,750,000 Class A common shares at a public offering price of $ 16.00 per share. The underwriters will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,812,500 additional Class A common shares at the initial public offering price, less the bought deal discount. The Class A common shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BRDG on July 16, 2021. The offering is expected to close on July 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Citigroup act as lead co-managers of the offering. Wells Fargo Securities and UBS Investment Bank are acting as co-book managers for the offering. AmeriVet Securities, CL King & Associates and Siebert Williams Shank act as co-managers of the offering. A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 15, 2021. The offering is being made only by way of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from any of the following sources: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014;

JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by email at [email protected], or by phone at (866) 803-9204; or

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by phone at (800) 831-9146. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About Bridge Investment Group: Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager diversified into specialized asset classes, with approximately $ 26 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Bridge combines its national operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select US real estate. Real estate verticals: collective housing, affordable housing, senior housing, offices, development, logistics net leasing, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715006091/en/ CONTACT: Media contact Kaitlin Newingham Prosek Partners 646-818-9050 [email protected] Investor contact Charlotte morse Bridge investment group 646-844-0901 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA UTAH INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL AND REAL ESTATE BUILDING AND REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION AND FINANCING BANQUE REIT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RESIDENTIAL AND REAL ESTATE BUILDING SOURCE: Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/15/2021 6:36 PM / DISC: 07/15/2021 6:36 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715006091/en

