Columbus Food Businesses Received $ 130 Million in Restaurant Revitalization Fund Grants

Photo of Dan Eaton– Pins Mechanical Operator Rise Brand led the pack in dispersing the Central Ohio Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

COLUMBUS, OHIO (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Restaurants, breweries, caterers and other food establishments in central Ohio have received approval for $ 130 million in grants through the Federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

This was distributed among 535 businesses in the region for an average loan of $ 244,001.

The biggest local recipient was Rise Brands Inc., the operators of Pins Mechanical Co., 16-Bit Bar + Arcade and more. The company received $ 5.7 million from the fund.

Were going to make our people whole, said founder Troy Allen.

At Rise, employees are getting their pay back for the cuts they took during the pandemic, while hourly employees receive bonuses tied to their length of time with the company, Allen said. A portion of the funds will be used to pay off debts incurred during the pandemic, including past due rents and economic disaster loans the company has incurred.

It’s like resetting the business, Allen said.

Unlike last year’s paycheck protection program, which was primarily labor-driven, the RRF program offered broader permitted uses, including payment for maintenance, mortgage, utilities or even extension construction.

It was created to replenish lost income from last year and does not have to be repaid provided it is spent for authorized uses. The companies were eligible for a grant of up to $ 10 million.

Angela Petro, whose catering company Together & Co. received $ 1.98 million, said that while the paycheck protection program was akin to emergency medicine that kept her business from dying, the RRF grant is physical therapy.

We will survive but we will have to limp for the next two or three years, she said. We wouldn’t have money to reinvest in our team, in hiring and benefits, in reinvesting in equipment.

The company has taken out high interest rate loans over the past year to keep itself afloat. The RRF grant will allow it to reimburse these costs and also to pay suppliers.

We can cure anyone now, said Petro. The ripple effect is significant. This money goes back into the economy.

Statewide, 2,844 small businesses have been approved for funding for an average of $ 203,820 per grant.

Nationally, more than 101,000 institutions have been approved for $ 28.6 billion in grants.

However, demand far exceeded supply. The Small Business Administration previously said there were more than 362,000 applications for $ 75 billion in funding, meaning applicants were more likely not to be approved than to be approved.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act 2021 currently in Congress proposes add an additional $ 60 billion in grants, but the if and when of its approval remains unknown.

In Ohio, the state is also grants up to $ 30,000 available to eligible food businesses under a new program announced this month.

Click here for a searchable database of all companies approved for grants. Note: the data published by the SBA was for approvals only. Companies had the option of refusing the subsidy.

The biggest individual approvals in central Ohio were:

Rise Brands Inc., $ 5.7 million

Barroluco LLC, $ 3.25 million

CLB Restaurant Holdings LLC (Matt the Millers), $ 2.98 million

RGB LLC (Union Caf), $ 2.17 million

Dave Cunningham (food truck / cart, catering), $ 2 million

Two Caterers Inc. (Together & Co.), $ 1.98 million

J. Fred Schmidt Packing Co. (Schmidts), $ 1.81 million

Milos Deli & Caf Inc., $ 1.69 million

Flannagan-Dublin Inc., $ 1.56 million

Brewpub Restaurant Limited Partnership (barley), $ 1.42 million

And these are the biggest individual approvals statewide:

Select Management Holdings (Pier W, eight other restaurants in the United States), Beachwood, $ 10 million

Thunderdome Restaurants Cincinnati, (Bakersfield, The Eagle), $ 10 million

Barrio Bros LLC, Cleveland, $ 6.07 million

Rise Brands, Columbus, $ 5.7 million

The Metropolitan Hotel LLC, Cleveland, $ 5 million

First TDT LLC (hotel), Toledo, $ 5 million

Burntwood Tavern Holdings, Chagrin Falls, $ 4.02 million

Gratzi Catering LLC, Cincinnati, $ 3.95 million

Frickers Holding Co. Inc., Miamisburg, $ 3.28 million

Barroluco LLC, Columbus, $ 3.25 million

For more business news, visit ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.