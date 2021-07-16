Retail sales drop in June as car sales decline





Retail sales rose in June, the Commerce Department reported on Friday, an unexpected jump that came as U.S. consumers increased spending on dining and shopping for clothes and gadgets, even as sales of others. items like cars have dropped. The 0.6 percent increase last month follows lower spending in May. But the data also highlighted the uneven economic recovery. While sales of cars and auto parts fell 2%, those of clothing stores and electronics stores soared. With the rise in gasoline prices, spending at gas stations has also risen sharply. June sales were better than economists expected. After hitting record lows about a year ago, sales rebounded this spring and are now fluctuating month-to-month, propelled by the reopening of the economy. But economists expect sales to be hampered as well by new fears about the Delta variant of the coronavirus and rising prices. The consumer price index rose at the fastest pace in 13 years in June as inflation accelerated, the Labor Department said earlier this week. A Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey also found that consumers expect inflation to rise in the short term and over several years.

You’re starting to see a pick-up in inflation expectations that could make consumers more cautious about opening their wallets when they spend, said Beth Ann Bovino, chief US economist at S&P Global Ratings Services, ahead of the publication. Friday. Spending is also shifting from durable goods, such as electronics and furniture, to leisure activities, Ms. Bovino said. This expense is not reflected in Friday’s report. This report captures only a small portion of consumer spending, restaurants and bars, but misses all travel, she said.

The shortage has also helped drive up prices, especially for used cars. Used car prices rose 10.5% in June, the government said earlier this week. The combination of low inventory and high prices discourages car buyers, economists say. Excluding cars and parts, retail sales rose 1.3% in May. Economists also suspect that spending has been affected by states’ early withdrawal from federal unemployment insurance programs, cutting the $ 300 a week in aid added to benefits last year. Twenty-four states stopped paying extended benefits, most cutting aid in June, and a Bank of America analysis based on credit and debit card spending showed spending in states that did Ended benefits saw a drop in consumer spending last week. . States that pulled the benefits said the aid discouraged people from looking for work at a time when some companies were scrambling to hire staff as the economy reopened. Economists argue that cutting benefits may end up hurting personal income more than it helps alleviate the labor shortage. Improved unemployment benefits are only a marginal deterrent to work, Oxford Economics analysts wrote in a note Thursday. The disincentive is strongest among low-wage workers in states with the highest unemployment benefits relative to prevailing wages.

