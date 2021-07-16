Stocks set to rise as June retail sales beat Wall Street expectations

secretary of the treasuryJanet Yellent told CNBC she expects “several months of rapid inflation” before price pressures begin to ease. “I’m not saying it’s a month-long phenomenon. But I think in the medium term we’ll see inflation fall back to normal levels. But of course we have to keep a close eye on that,” Yellen told CNBC’s Sara Eisen in an interview broadcast after Thursday’s closing bell (CNBC)

The United States plans to issue a warning to American companies about “what can happen” in Hong Kong as Beijing exerts additional influence over the semi-autonomous region, President Joe Biden said Thursday. The situation in the Asian financial center “is deteriorating,” Biden said, while also criticizing the Chinese government for “failing to keep its commitment” to the former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997. The Biden administration is also preparing a package of sanctions against Chinese government officials for their role in cracking down on democracy in Hong Kong, Reuters reported, citing sources. (CNBC)

Intel (INTC)is in talks to acquire GlobalFoundriesfor about $ 30 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal article, citing people familiar with the matter. But the newspaper said Intel’s potential deal for the US-based chipmaker may not materialize. GlobalFoundries, which is owned by Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates, hadwould haveexplored an initial blockbuster public offering. (WSJ)

Los Angeles County, the largest county in the country, is forcing people to wear face masks indoors again due to an increase in coronavirus cases, driven by the highly transmissible delta variant. The mandate, which also applies to people who have been vaccinated against the Covid, comes into force before midnight Saturday. (Associated press)

In an exchange on Twitter, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk acknowledged that the company’s next Cybertruck could “fail because it looks like nothing else.” However, he said, “I don’t care. I love it so much even if others don’t. Other trucks look like copies of the same thing, but Cybertruck seems to have been made by aliens from the future. ” (CNBC)

Chinese government officials visited the offices of ride-sharing giant Didi (DIDI) as part of a cybersecurity review, which was announced just days after the company went public on June 30. The company faces a regulatory crackdown from Beijing that forced it to stop registering new users; Didi’s smartphone app has also been removed from app stores nationwide. (CNBC)

The Binance cryptocurrency exchange will stop offering digital versions of stocks like Apple (AAPL), a move that comes as the company comes under increased regulatory pressure across the globe. The company said that “as of today” stock tokens are not available for purchase on its website and that after October 14 it will globally stop supporting them. . (CNBC)

