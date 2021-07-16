Business
Stocks set to rise as June retail sales beat Wall Street expectations
BY THE NUMBERS
US equity futures were slightly higher on Friday morning, as the first big week of second quarter earnings releases draws to a close on Wall Street. Dow futures were in an opening gain of over 70 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were also in the green. (CNBC)
* Treasury yields rise following testimony from Fed Chairman Powell (CNBC)
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was the only major index to end in positive territory on Thursday, gaining 53.79 points, or 0.15% to close at 34,987.02. The S&P 500 plunged 0.33%, while the Nasdaq lost 0.7% and broke its three-game winning streak. The 30-stock Dow Jones is on track for its fourth consecutive positive week and has risen in four of the last five sessions.
* Coming results could reignite a rally in cyclical economy-linked stocks (CNBC PRO)
The Commerce Department on Friday morning released better-than-expected retail sales for June, up 0.6% for the month. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect retail sales to fall 0.4% in June.
IN THE NEWS TODAY
secretary of the treasuryJanet Yellent told CNBC she expects “several months of rapid inflation” before price pressures begin to ease. “I’m not saying it’s a month-long phenomenon. But I think in the medium term we’ll see inflation fall back to normal levels. But of course we have to keep a close eye on that,” Yellen told CNBC’s Sara Eisen in an interview broadcast after Thursday’s closing bell (CNBC)
* The best ways to invest when inflation takes off (CNBC)
The United States plans to issue a warning to American companies about “what can happen” in Hong Kong as Beijing exerts additional influence over the semi-autonomous region, President Joe Biden said Thursday. The situation in the Asian financial center “is deteriorating,” Biden said, while also criticizing the Chinese government for “failing to keep its commitment” to the former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997. The Biden administration is also preparing a package of sanctions against Chinese government officials for their role in cracking down on democracy in Hong Kong, Reuters reported, citing sources. (CNBC)
Intel (INTC)is in talks to acquire GlobalFoundriesfor about $ 30 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal article, citing people familiar with the matter. But the newspaper said Intel’s potential deal for the US-based chipmaker may not materialize. GlobalFoundries, which is owned by Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates, hadwould haveexplored an initial blockbuster public offering. (WSJ)
Los Angeles County, the largest county in the country, is forcing people to wear face masks indoors again due to an increase in coronavirus cases, driven by the highly transmissible delta variant. The mandate, which also applies to people who have been vaccinated against the Covid, comes into force before midnight Saturday. (Associated press)
* WHO chief says it was ‘premature’ to rule out Covid lab leak (Associated press)
In an exchange on Twitter, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk acknowledged that the company’s next Cybertruck could “fail because it looks like nothing else.” However, he said, “I don’t care. I love it so much even if others don’t. Other trucks look like copies of the same thing, but Cybertruck seems to have been made by aliens from the future. ” (CNBC)
* Tesla registrations in California jump 85% in second quarter – data (Reuters)
Chinese government officials visited the offices of ride-sharing giant Didi (DIDI) as part of a cybersecurity review, which was announced just days after the company went public on June 30. The company faces a regulatory crackdown from Beijing that forced it to stop registering new users; Didi’s smartphone app has also been removed from app stores nationwide. (CNBC)
The Binance cryptocurrency exchange will stop offering digital versions of stocks like Apple (AAPL), a move that comes as the company comes under increased regulatory pressure across the globe. The company said that “as of today” stock tokens are not available for purchase on its website and that after October 14 it will globally stop supporting them. . (CNBC)
* Gundlach says bitcoin chart looks pretty scary here, and he wouldn’t own it (CNBC PRO)
STOCKS TO MONITOR
Moderna (MRNA) shares jumped 7.3% in pre-market following the announcement that the drugmaker’s shares would be included in the S&P 500 from Wednesday. It will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals, which is being acquired by AstraZeneca (AZN).
A study published in the medical journal The Lancet found that BioNTech’s mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine (BNTX) produced 10 times more antibodies than the inactivated virus-based vaccine produced by Chinese company Sinovac. BioNTech grew 1.7% in pre-market trade.
Carnival (CCL), Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) have increased in the pre-market after Canada said it would allow large cruise ships to resume their visit to the country in November. Carnival rose 1.2%, Royal Caribbean gained 1.1% and Norwegian 1.7%.
Lordstown Motors (RIDE) said it was under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York City, who are reviewing Lordstown’s vehicle pre-orders as well as the electric vehicle maker’s merger with the acquisition company at special use DiamondPeak Holdings last October. Lordstown fell 1% in pre-market trading.
Textron (TXT) has been added to the “Conviction Buy” list at Goldman Sachs, indicating a strengthening in the business jet market and the consensus is that it is too low.
Shares of Honest Company (HNST) rose 2.4% in the pre-market after the personal care product maker was upgraded to buy hold at Loop Capital Markets. Loop said stocks are now at an attractive level after a recent pullback.
Live Nation (LYV) has been listed in new coverage from Goldman Sachs, which said the live entertainment producer is poised to benefit from an expected increase in concert activity. Live Nation added 2.6% in pre-market trading.
Molson Coors (TAP) has announced that it will resume paying quarterly dividends, with an expected payment of 34 cents per share payable Sept. 17 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 30. The beer brewer suspended its dividend last May as it dealt with the financial impact of the pandemic.
