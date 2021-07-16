Research shows better follow-up than active treatment for low-risk prostate cancer





Men with low-risk prostate cancer on active surveillance report fewer problems with sexual function than those on other treatments.

New research has found that men over 60 with low-risk prostate cancer could go 10 years without active treatment, leading to better sex lives and lower risk of death due to the disease, according to a press release from a pair of studies presented at the congress of the European Urological Association. The first study uses data from the Swedish National Prostate Cancer Registry, which includes information on virtually all men diagnosed with the disease in the country since 1998 and 23,649 who are under active surveillance. This type of surveillance was introduced about 20 years ago for men with low-risk prostate cancer, which coincides with the limited data on the risks and benefits over a longer period. The researchers identified how many patients switched from active surveillance to other treatments, such as radiation therapy or surgery, which allowed them to model likely outcomes for men under active surveillance for up to 30 years after treatment. diagnosis based on the number of people switching to different treatments. This process showed the percentage of men who would die from prostate cancer and the number of years without treatment after diagnosis, according to the study’s authors. “Obviously, the older you are and the lower your risk of cancer, the greater the benefit. But we saw a real divide at age 60. Men diagnosed before age 60 under active surveillance have a greater likelihood of dying from prostate cancer with very little additional benefit. , in terms of extra years without further treatment, urologist Eugenio Ventimiglia said in the press release.After age 60, if your cancer is at low risk, then active surveillance is really a win-win: the model has shown men aged ten or older without further treatment with only a low percentage chance of dying from the disease. “ Existing treatments for prostate cancer, such as radiation therapy or surgery, can lead to incontinence and erectile dysfunction, while the physical side effects of active surveillance are minimal. Men under active surveillance report fewer problems with sexual function than those on other treatments, according to the presentation. The research uses data from the Europa Uomo Patient Reported Outcome Study (EUPROMS), which is the first prostate cancer quality of life survey conducted by patients for patients. About 3,000 men from 24 European countries diagnosed with prostate cancer responded to the survey, which showed that 45% of men under active surveillance reported problems with erection, compared with between 70% and 90% of men under active surveillance. other treatments. “It is important for men diagnosed with prostate cancer to be aware of this before deciding which treatment option to take,” said Lionne Venderbos, survey results analyzer, in a press release. Men who choose active surveillance as their preferred option have the same five-year survival rates as those who choose surgery or radiation therapy, but can also maintain sexual function. “ REFERENCE Surveillance is better than active treatment for low risk prostate cancer. EurêkAlert! July 11, 2021. Accessed July 12, 2021. https://sciencesources.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-07/eaou-mpb070821.php

