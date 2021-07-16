Business
Plans for a massive new gigafactory in England take shape
Alex Kraus | Creative photos from Bloomberg | Getty Images
A planning request for a major new gigafactory in central England has been submitted, with project officials saying it could generate 6,000 jobs and tens of thousands more along the supply chain .
Proposals for the plant have been put forward by Coventry City Council and Coventry Airport, which are acting as joint venture partners.
Gigafactories are facilities that produce batteries for electric vehicles on a large scale. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been widely credited with coining the term.
If built, the Coventry facility would be located at Coventry Airport and would focus on both the production and recycling of batteries for electric vehicles. Covering an area of up to 5.7 million square feet, the idea is that it is powered by 100% green energy. Proposals for the project were initially revealed in February.
Coventry is located in the West Midlands, a part of England known for its long connection to vehicle manufacturing.
“It is essential that the West Midlands secure a Gigafactory, both for the future of the automotive industry in our region and the enormous economic and employment benefits it would bring, as well as for the future of our planet. “, Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said Thursday.
Street went on to describe the region as already home to “the country’s largest automaker, Europe’s largest research center of its kind, the UK’s only battery industrialization center and a supply chain leading”. He added that a gigafactory was “the natural next step for the UK automotive heart”.
A decision on the planning application for the gigafactory in Coventry will be taken by Warwick District Council and Coventry City Council later this year.
Low-emission, zero-emission transport is seen as a crucial tool for large economies trying to reduce their environmental footprint and air pollution.
The UK government, for example, plans to stop the sale of new diesel and gasoline cars and vans by 2030 and require, from 2035, that all new cars and vans have no tailpipe emissions.
Elsewhere, the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, is targeting a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from cars and vans by 2035.
To achieve these goals, sufficient charging infrastructure and battery manufacturing capacity will be required in the years to come.
On the battery front, big deals are being made to increase manufacturing capacity in Europe. According to a recent briefing from the Transport & Environment campaign group, 38 gigafactories for battery cells were under construction or are planned in the EU and UK from May 2021.
Tesla, for example, is developing a number of gigafactories, including one in Germany, while other major automakers are also starting to enter the industry.
In June, Renault announced that it had signed two major partnerships related to the design and production of batteries for electric vehicles. That same month, Nissan revealed plans to build a massive 1 billion ($ 1.38 billion) plant in Sunderland, in the north-east of England.
And last March, Volkswagen announced its intention to establish several giga-factories in Europe by the end of the decade.
Speaking to CNBC’s Annette Weisbach earlier this week, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess stressed how important battery production will be in the years to come, noting that challenges exist.
“Batteries could be, say, a continuing constraint on the growth of electric vehicles over the next five to ten years,” he said.
“Because the deadlines are huge. We need so much energy and cell production … [There is a] huge supply chain that needs to be put in place in the next few years, and that’s okay, it could put some strain on it. “
CNBC’s Chloe Taylor contributed to this report
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/16/plans-for-huge-new-gigafactory-in-england-take-shape.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]