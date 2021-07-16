Plans for a massive new gigafactory in England take shape

A planning request for a major new gigafactory in central England has been submitted, with project officials saying it could generate 6,000 jobs and tens of thousands more along the supply chain .

Proposals for the plant have been put forward by Coventry City Council and Coventry Airport, which are acting as joint venture partners.

Gigafactories are facilities that produce batteries for electric vehicles on a large scale. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been widely credited with coining the term.

If built, the Coventry facility would be located at Coventry Airport and would focus on both the production and recycling of batteries for electric vehicles. Covering an area of ​​up to 5.7 million square feet, the idea is that it is powered by 100% green energy. Proposals for the project were initially revealed in February.

Coventry is located in the West Midlands, a part of England known for its long connection to vehicle manufacturing.

“It is essential that the West Midlands secure a Gigafactory, both for the future of the automotive industry in our region and the enormous economic and employment benefits it would bring, as well as for the future of our planet. “, Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said Thursday.

Street went on to describe the region as already home to “the country’s largest automaker, Europe’s largest research center of its kind, the UK’s only battery industrialization center and a supply chain leading”. He added that a gigafactory was “the natural next step for the UK automotive heart”.

A decision on the planning application for the gigafactory in Coventry will be taken by Warwick District Council and Coventry City Council later this year.