Elon Musk admits Tesla Cybertruck could fail, here’s why he won’t

Tesla is a lot of things, but it’s certainly not a failure. This is the company that proved that electric cars can be cool, and weren’t the horrific looking, crappy electric vehicle automakers before.

But what about the almost too futuristic Tesla Cybertruck? Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who isn’t known to keep random thoughts to himself, admitted there’s a chance the electric truck will collapse, but he really doesn’t care if that ‘is the case. What are the chances of this actually happening?

There’s no denying that the Cybertruck is a strange looking car. The design is quite unique, even among Tesla. Its blocky, angular, and the kind of car that wouldn’t be out of place in a Cyberpunk game from the PS1 era. And Musk admitted on Twitter that it might not work in Cybertrucks’ favor.

To be frank, there is always a chance Cybertruck will fail, as it is unlike anything else. I do not care. I love him so much even if others don’t. Other trucks look like copies of the same thing, but Cybertruck looks like it was made by aliens from the future.July 15, 2021 See more

I don’t agree that the Cybertruck appears to have been made by aliens from the future. In fact, it looks more like something that was born in a feverish dream that Musk had after playing Deus Ex too much. But he’s right about one thing: he’s nothing like other electric cars hitting the market. . And there are a lot of electric trucks on the way.

The competition will be fierce

The Cybertruck definitely has its work cut out for it. It’s one of many electric trucks on the way, including the GMC Hummer EV, Ford F-150 Lighting, Rivian R1T and more.

And these trucks all look like your typical idea of ​​what a modern truck should look like. Musk says they all look the same, but there’s probably a reason for that. After all, America loves trucks. It is proven that with the dominance of Ford’s F series for decades and the fact that the three best-selling cars of 2021 (so far) are all some kind of truck .

It is quite understandable that the electric truck builders of the future will stick to the type of design that has been proven successful. While this also gives the Cybertruck, which looks more like a car, a chance to stand out from the crowd. And standing out might be enough to generate interest long enough for potential buyers to see what the Cybertruck actually has to offer.

As long as they avoid the video where Musk tried to demonstrate how safe and indestructible the Cybertruck was, only to have the window repeatedly smashed by a metal ball.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Q3uaepRCl4

The Cybertruck has more to offer than a weird look

Teslas have always been something of a fashion statement. This is one of the reasons why they have become so popular, after all. Yes, cars are practical, especially when it comes to a single charge range, but practicality doesn’t go far.

Tesla has managed to make a name for itself by finally making electric cars desirable. Not only were the early Tesla able to give people the ability to skip the gas tank without sacrificing performance or driving experience, but they also looked good doing it. Specifically, they had that level of luxury that you would expect from a high-end automaker.

(Image credit: Tesla Cybertruck)

They have their flaws, and the company’s infamous delays are frustrating enough, but buying a Tesla means you get a good mix of everything. And it will undoubtedly be the same with the Cybertruck.

If the Cybertruck had been anything like a Model X in a new skin, the chances of it flopping would have been much higher. There would be that novelty factor, of course, but people might well have been put off by the design if it meant they could get the same in a more traditional looking car.

But the Cybertruck is its own thing, with its own characteristics. Sure, it has a lot of things you’d get on a Model 3 or Model S, like the autopilot for Tesla’s own infotainment system, but it also has a lot of its own features.

The main point here is that this is a truck, with all the power and capabilities that it offers. Even the cheapest single-engine Cybertruck can tow up to 7,500 lbs, barely less than the upcoming 7,700 lbs Ford F-150 Lightnings. Meanwhile, Cybertrucks with two and three engines can tow 10,000 and 14,000 lbs respectively.

It’s not as much as some trucks out there, but it’s still a lot. Especially when you consider that trucks that can pull over 14,000 lbs run on gasoline or diesel rather than electricity.

On top of that, the Cybertruck has a rear bed like any good truck, a ramp instead of your standard tailgate. and according to Elon Musk you will have the option of adding various outdoor accessories to the rear. And it packs the same kind of lineup you’d expect from any other Tesla car.

That’s over 250 miles on the cheapest rear-wheel drive model, but over 500 miles on the three-engine version of the truck. Assuming Musk doesn’t decide anything over 400 miles is too much, as he claimed when announcing the cancellation of the Tesla Model S Plaid Plus.

At the end of the line

While the design may not appeal to people who prefer a more traditional truck aesthetic, the fact that the Cybertruck is, in fact, a truck will appeal to truck owners who are considering going electric. On top of that, its power and range can also appeal to electric car enthusiasts who want to get the most out of their vehicles.

Is the truck going to collapse? Obviously, we can’t say for sure at this time, since the first Cybertruck models won’t be available until later this year. The cheaper, less than $ 40,000 rear-wheel-drive model, which could prove popular because of its price alone, is not expected until next year.

But given Tesla’s track record and the fact that the Cybertruck still delivers all of these key Tesla features in truck form, it would be a huge shock if the Cybertruck sold poorly enough to be considered a flop. Weird design or not, it’s still a Tesla. As long as it does what Tesla promises, it should sell very well.