EV Maker Li Auto to be listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, sources say





News reports on Friday suggested that Li Auto filed for listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in May. The registration follows the Xpeng Motors method of a double main registration, one in Hong Kong and the other abroad. Goldman Sachs is one of the underwriters of the agreement. Li Auto has yet to respond. The double listing means that Li Auto will face much stricter scrutiny than the secondary IPO in Hong Kong. Li Autos ‘listing is similar to Xpeng Motors’ listing on the HKSE on July 7. Li Auto has been listed in the United States since July 2020. According to HKSE listing regulations, Li Auto does not qualify for a secondary listing in Hong Kong as the company has not listed overseas since August 2020. at least two consecutive exercises. According to June delivery data released by Li Auto, 7,713 vehicles were delivered in June, up 320.6% year-on-year. At the same time, new orders exceeded 10,000 in June, setting a record. On the occasion of its sixth anniversary, the company said in an open letter on July 1 that it will continue to expand its user base and that it is expected to meet its sales target of 1.6 million vehicles. ‘by 2025, covering a wider range of users. . But all has not gone well for the company as Li Auto has recently been plagued by negative news. After the release of the 2021 SUV, many users who bought the old one before the release conference accused the company of withholding or misleading information about the new model, leading to a sharp depreciation in the value of the vehicles. vehicles shortly after picking up their vehicle. newly purchased car. SEE ALSO: Li Auto responds to rumors that their products contain mercury Earlier in July, a user claimed to have found globs of mercury in the seat, but the company replied that it had not used toxic mercury at any stage of production.

