Emergency room visits increased during June heatwave in northwestern United States





The heat wave that scorched the Pacific Northwest in late June led to a huge increase in emergency department (ED) visits in the region, according to a new analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 1,038 heat-related visits to the emergency department at the height of the heatwave on June 28 in Region 10 which includes Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska. In shocking comparison, there were only nine similar emergency room visits to the region on the same day in 2019. The North West hosted a disproportionate number of emergency room visits While much of the West suffered from sweltering heat in June, the North West hosted a disproportionate number of emergency room visits. Region 10 accounted for 15 percent of emergency room visits nationwide, although it only accounts for 4 percent of the population in the United States. The average daily number of heat-related emergency room visits was actually 69 times higher this year from June 25 to 30 compared to the same period in 2019. The severity of the heat was found to be virtually impossible without climate change, according to a recent analysis. The crisis shows how generally cold to warm regions like the Pacific Northwest could struggle to adapt to the extreme heat as climate change tests city limits. Distorted roads and power cables molten because the infrastructure was not built to withstand the heat. Only a third of homes in the Seattle area are air conditioned, a 2018 study find. You acclimatize to the warmth in the summer, but that is only if you are used to experiencing these conditions. It could be very different from any other heat wave they’ve experienced, National Weather Service forecaster David Roth said. The edge last month. So yeah, you worry more about heat exhaustion, heat stroke, that sort of thing. The new CDC data doesn’t even fully show the toll the extreme heat has had over the northwest recently. Since his data was limited to emergency departments, he did not document people who might have sought help elsewhere, meaning his numbers likely underestimate the true extent of illness related to the disease. heat. The meteoric heatwave was also linked to hundreds of deaths in the Northwestern United States and British Columbia. Another heat wave is provide to hit the western United States and Canada this weekend.

